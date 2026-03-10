Bon Appétit! Eva Longoria: Searching for France Premieres Sunday, April 12 at 9pm ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (March 10, 2026) – CNN Original Series Eva Longoria: Searching for France will premiere on Sunday, April 12 at 9pm ET/PT on CNN. Produced by Cris Abrego’s and Longoria’s Hyphenate Media Group, the eight-episode series follows the award-winning actress, producer, director, and activist on a flavorful journey through France to uncover the historical roots of the country’s culinary leadership and explore how it became the global standard for fine dining. The series will air two episodes weekly on Sundays at 9pm at 10pm ET/PT on CNN. Episodes will be available to stream the next day for subscribers of CNN’s streaming offering.

“France has defined how the world approaches fine dining, and its commitment to craft, paired with a relentless spirit of innovation, has kept its cuisine at the forefront of modern gastronomy,” said Longoria. “With Searching for France, we had the chance to spend real time with the chefs, artisans and families that both safeguard and evolve that extraordinary legacy. We’re proud to continue our partnership with CNN to explore France’s culinary heritage at the scale it commands, and to bring audiences inside the history and vision shaping how the world understands taste.”

A devoted Francophile whose career has taken her to France countless times, Longoria now goes deeper, savoring the traditions, innovations and regional flavors that have defined French cuisine for centuries. Along the way she uncovers the history that shaped it, from royal courts and monastic vineyards to the regional communities that turned local ingredients into enduring culinary traditions.

This season, Longoria samples fresh oysters in Paris, flavorsome bouillabaisse in Provence, and fluffy frog legs mousseline in Alsace. She tastes her way through braised boeuf bourguignon in Burgundy, buttery blue lobster in Brittany and beefy Bordelaise sauce in Bordeaux. In two special episodes, she returns to Paris – first to immerse herself in the Parisian art of pâtisserie, and then to indulge in an extraordinary meal along the River Seine that traces how French cuisine conquered the world in seven dishes.

“France has set the global standard for fine dining, shaping not only how we cook, but how we gather, celebrate and experience food,” said Amy Entelis, Executive Vice President for Talent & Content Development, CNN Worldwide. “With Eva as our guide, this season transports viewers through centuries of French history, revealing how the country’s traditions, culture and culinary innovation came together to shape one of the world’s most influential gastronomic legacies.”

Executive Producers for Searching for France are Eva Longoria, Cris Abrego, Rachelle Mendez, and Shauna Minoprio for Hyphenate Media Group; Eve Kay for Dragonfly; and Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series. Minoprio also serves as showrunner. Banijay Rights will handle international distribution of the series.

Expanding on the network’s success in the food and travel genre, CNN Originals established the Searching For series in 2021 with Searching for Italy, followed by Searching for Mexico in 2023 and Searching for Spain in 2025. The franchise has been honored with 3 Primetime Emmy® Awards and 12 nominations, winning Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special for three consecutive years. Past seasons of CNN’s Searching For series are available to stream for CNN’s streaming subscribers.

Searching for France is sponsored by Regent Seven Seas Cruises®.

The series will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, April 12. It will also be available on demand beginning Monday, April 13 to CNN’s streaming subscribers via CNN.com and CNN connected TV and mobile apps.

About CNN Originals

The CNN Originals group develops, produces and acquires original, long-form unscripted programming for CNN Worldwide. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development, oversees the award-winning CNN Originals portfolio that includes the following premium content brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, CNN FlashDocs, and CNN Studios, an internal production studio which creates long-form programming for CNN’s global platforms. Since 2012, the team has overseen and executive produced more than 50 multi-part documentary series and 70 feature-length documentary films, earning more than 120 awards and 450 nominations for the cable network, including CNN Films’ first Academy Award® for Navalny. Acclaimed titles include the Peabody Award winning and 13-time Emmy® Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown; five time Emmy® nominee, Apollo 11, directed by Todd Douglas Miller; Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain and Emmy® nominated Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico; the Emmy® Award-nominated “Decades Series”: The Sixties, The Seventies, The Eighties, The Nineties, The 2000s, and The 2010s, executive produced by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman; I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not directed by Emmy® winner Marina Zenovich; The Last Movie Stars, directed by Ethan Hawke about the lives and careers of actors and humanitarians Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman; Grammy® Award nominee Little Richard: I Am Everything, directed by Lisa Cortés; the Oscar®, BAFTA, PGA, and duPont-Columbia Award-winning, Navalny directed by Daniel Roher; The Many Lives of Martha Stewart; This is Life with Lisa Ling; Primetime Emmy® and duPont-Columbia Award-winning, RBG, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen; See It Loud: The History of Black Television, executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter; Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight in partnership with the BBC; the Producers Guild Award and three-time Emmy® Award-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy; BAFTA nominee and Directors Guild Award winner, Three Identical Strangers, directed by Tim Wardle; and the five-time Emmy® Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell; and the five-time Emmy® Award-winning The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper. CNN Originals can be seen on CNN, to stream via a CNN All Access subscription, on the CNN Original Hub on HBO Max and discovery+, on the CNN Originals FAST channel, and with a pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms.

About Hyphenate Media Group

Hyphenate Media Group is a premium content studio and media holding company co-founded by industry veteran and entrepreneur Cris Abrego (CEO) and award-winning director, producer, entrepreneur and activist Eva Longoria (Chief Creative Officer). A television first company, Hyphenate develops and produces creator-led IP that spans scripted and unscripted formats with a focus on bold, compelling storytelling designed for premium streaming, cable, and network partners. In addition to its slate of original productions, Hyphenate strategically invests in creator-led enterprises and content, scaling their growth through capital, business development, and the infrastructure provided by Hyphenate’s core leadership team. The company is also expanding select projects across film, audio, and digital verticals, creating a 360-degree approach to content development that maximizes global audience reach and long-term IP value. To jumpstart its own studio function, Hyphenate acquired the full slate of UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, the production label founded by Longoria in 2005. Hyphenate’s portfolio of content includes Land of Women (Apple TV+), Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain (CNN), and Necaxa (FX). Upcoming releases include Eva Longoria: Searching for France (CNN), House of the Spirits (Amazon), and the film The Fifth Wheel (Netflix).

