NEW YORK, NY – (March 6, 2026) – CNN today announced the premiere of its latest CNN FlashDoc, Hollywood and the Oscars: Still Golden?, a timely deep dive into the making, meaning and future of the Academy Awards. The documentary special is now streaming for CNN’s streaming subscribers and will air Saturday, March 14 at 10pm ET on CNN, on the eve of Hollywood’s biggest night.

As the film industry gathers to celebrate its most prestigious honor, Hollywood and the Oscars: Still Golden? traces the history of the Academy Awards through archival moments and expert analysis, from its early beginnings to its most shocking snubs and surprises. It then turns to the present and future, probing the Oscars’ fight to maintain cultural relevance amid shrinking television audiences and a growing divide between the intimate prestige films the Academy tends to honor and the blockbuster fare that draws mainstream moviegoers to theaters.

Reporting from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, one of the final and most influential stops on the Oscar campaign trail, the FlashDoc takes viewers behind the spectacle and into the high-stakes world of Oscar campaigning, a multi-million-dollar industry that has transformed awards season into a months-long marathon.

The CNN FlashDocs unit delivers sharp, in-the-moment storytelling on the issues shaping culture and conversation today. Previous FlashDocs include Emmy®-nominated Blindsided on the true story that inspired the film The Blind Side based on Michael Oher, and Emmy®-nominated Taking On Taylor Swift examining the copyright lawsuit brought against Swift for her song “Shake It Off.” The full CNN FlashDocs library is available to stream for CNN’s streaming subscribers.

Hollywood and the Oscars: Still Golden? is executive produced by Eric Johnson. Amy Entelis and Katie Hinman are executive producers for CNN Studios.

Hollywood and the Oscars: Still Golden? will be available on demand beginning Friday, March 6 to CNN’s streaming subscribers via CNN.com and CNN connected TV and mobile apps. It will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Saturday, March 14.

