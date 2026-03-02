CNN Marks 10th Anniversary of #MyFreedomDay with Global Coverage and Student-Led Action

On Wednesday, March 11, CNN International will mark the 10th anniversary of #MyFreedomDay, the global day of action and student-led awareness aimed at ending modern slavery.

This milestone year honors a decade of courage, leadership, and commitment from young abolitionists around the world. Under the 2026 theme, “Progress and Obstacles in Combating Modern Slavery,” CNN will reflect on the achievements made over the past ten years while spotlighting the challenges that remain.

As part of this special anniversary, CNN’s global coverage will originate from across multiple regions, underscoring the international scale of both the crisis and the movement fighting it. Viewers can expect live reporting from: Asia (Hong Kong), Europe (London) and North America (Atlanta).

In addition, CNN will highlight how #MyFreedomDay and the CNN Freedom Project have inspired powerful storytelling and youth-led action in Africa (Nigeria), the Middle East (UAE), and Southeast Asia (Thailand)—reflecting the truly global reach of the initiative and the growing network of young people demanding freedom for all.

Throughout the day, CNN International will amplify student voices, share survivor stories, and examine the evolving landscape of modern slavery, reaffirming its commitment to raising awareness and driving change.

Leif Coorlim, executive editor of the CNN Freedom Project, said: “Over the past decade, #MyFreedomDay has shown us the incredible power of young people to drive change. Students around the world have organized events, challenged their communities, and demanded action on behalf of the millions who remain trapped in exploitation. This 10th anniversary is a reminder that real progress happens when young people are informed, engaged, and given a platform. Their voices help shape the global fight against modern slavery, and their leadership is building a future where every person has the chance to live freely.”

