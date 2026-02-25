CNN Films Boards “Homecoming: The Tokyo Series” as Streaming Partner

DOCUMENTARY FROM BD4, SUPPER CLUB, AND MLB STREAMS EXCLUSIVELY ON CNN BEGINNING FRIDAY, MARCH 27TH

New York – February 25, 2026 – Following its nationwide theatrical release, Homecoming: The Tokyo Series will make its streaming debut with CNN, bringing baseball’s global spirit to streaming audiences. From BD4 Banijay Americas’ premium documentary label, a Supper Club production in association with MLB Studios and CNN Films, Homecoming will begin streaming on Friday, March 27 exclusively for CNN’s streaming subscribers.

Directed and produced by Emmy® Award-winning filmmaker Jason Sterman, Homecoming journeys into Japan to explore how America’s national pastime became a profound cultural tradition shaped by ritual, discipline and devotion, set against the backdrop of Major League Baseball’s season-opening Tokyo Series, where some of the most famous players in the world, like Shohei Ohtani, assemble on their home turf to play the game that has transformed into a way of life there. The documentary offers a cinematic, ground-level portrait of the players, fans, craftspeople and families who sustain the game’s enduring legacy.

“MLB’s Tokyo Series reminds us that baseball’s borders keep expanding, and this film is about what happens when a game becomes a culture,” said Homecoming director and producer Jason Sterman. “From master craftsmen to Little League families, the people we filmed in Japan don’t just play baseball, they’ve transformed it into something deeply their own. It’s a story that transcends sport, and CNN Films has always known how to bring stories like this to audiences.”

Filmed across Japan, Homecoming captures intimate vérité moments across generations and communities, revealing how baseball has been reimagined and infused with uniquely Japanese values. As the Tokyo Series unfolds, the human stories intertwine with the anticipation and emotion surrounding the games, illustrating the sport’s power to transcend borders.

“At CNN Films, we’re drawn to projects that reveal something essential about the world, and Homecoming does that through the lens of sport,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development for CNN Worldwide. “This film captures how baseball extends beyond the field, connecting cultures and communities around the world.”

“Homecoming: The Tokyo Series represents a meaningful milestone for CNN Films and BD4, as it is the first feature documentary to premiere exclusively on CNN’s new streaming offering, which speaks to the global nature of the story and the evolving ways audiences are discovering premium nonfiction,” said Dan Silver, chief executive officer, BD4. “We’re especially proud that the film’s journey, from theaters to streaming, reflects BD4’s commitment to crafting thoughtful, windowed distribution models that expand how documentaries reach audiences in meaningful ways.”

Homecoming: The Tokyo Series is a Supper Club production, presented by BD4, in association with MLB Studios. The film is directed by Jason Sterman. Producers for Homecoming are Sterman and Brian McGinn; Executive Producers are Dan Silver, Nick Trotta, Jamie McBriety, and Sarah Regan. The film was released theatrically by Fathom Entertainment.

Homecoming will be available to stream beginning Friday, March 27 for CNN’s streaming subscribers via CNN.com and CNN connected TV and mobile apps. Visit CNN.com/AllAccess for more information.

