The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper returns with "Immigration Crackdown: A Year of Enforcement" with CNN Anchor and Correspondent Omar Jimenez premiering Sunday, March 1 at 8pm ET/PT.

This hour traces the dramatic escalation of enforcement tactics by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement since Donald Trump took office. Traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, to Minneapolis, and ultimately to the border between Guatemala and Mexico, Jimenez examines how federal immigration policies are unfolding on the ground and how they are reshaping communities across the United States and even affecting migration patterns as a result.

In “Immigration Crackdown: A Year of Enforcement,” Jimenez speaks with people who say they have suffered directly at the hands of ICE, and families now living in fear of leaving their homes even for groceries. In Chicago, the episode reveals extensive body camera footage from police and federal agents that captures an unfiltered look at ICE tactics during operations on the ground, and in Minneapolis Jimenez traces the economic impact on Latino businesses where both customers and workers have stopped showing up.

“I’ve been reporting in many of these communities for months now and the fear is unmistakeable, but there’s also a lot of anger at the tactics employed by the federal government,” Jimenez said. “These are the human stories behind the policy decisions in Washington DC and I really wanted to show the wide-ranging implications of those policies both here in the United States and beyond.”

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is a collection of unique and immersive single subject, one-hour episodes from CNN's award-winning longform storytelling team showcasing character-driven stories, special interviews, and investigative deep dives featuring reporting from CNN's anchors and correspondents. Jimenez has previously reported for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper on the Trump administration's crackdown on Harvard University and the Haitian immigrants plagued by misinformation in Springfield, Ohio.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, March 1. The hour will also be available on demand beginning Monday, March 2 to CNN’s streaming subscribers and pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream on demand for CNN’s streaming subscribers and on HBO Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Podcasts showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

