CNN’s Special Coverage of The State of the Union and Democratic Response

The network will provide top-tier political analysis and unique reporting across platforms

Follow live coverage on CNN, CNN Apps, CNN.com and streaming for subscribers

CNN’s All Access streaming subscription offering to provide exclusive Voter Livecast

Washington, DC — (February 23, 2026) — CNN will provide audiences with expansive cross-platform coverage of President Trump’s State of the Union address and the Democratic response by Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger, leveraging the network’s best-in-class journalists to provide unique reporting and expert analysis.

On Tuesday, February 24, CNN’s live on-air special coverage of The State of the Union and Democratic Response will begin at 8pET anchored by Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper and will air live on CNN and stream live for subscribers of CNN’s streaming offering. Tapper will be joined live by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Kasie Hunt, providing in‑depth analysis before and after the president’s address. Cooper will be live with CNN’s Abby Phillip, John King, along with CNN’s David Axelrod, Kara Swisher, and Fmr. Congressman Patrick McHenry. They’ll break down the president’s messaging and how it is resonating in the chamber, across the country and around the world.

Dana Bash will be live inside the Capitol’s Statuary Hall with key updates, newsmaker interviews and on-the-ground updates throughout the evening. Bash will also join Tapper in studio following the address. Manu Raju will be inside the Capitol’s House Chamber where the president’s address is taking place, providing real-time reporting and capturing reactions from lawmakers and attendees. Kristen Holmes will be live from the White House, delivering distinct reporting on the Trump administration. CNN’s team of journalists, analysts, and experts will also break down the anticipated Democratic response following the address.

David Chalian will bring audiences the results of CNN’s instant poll following the speech, and Daniel Dale will provide fact-checks throughout the night.

CNN Senior Political Commentators Van Jones and Scott Jennings will appear live throughout coverage from Saginaw, Michigan, where they will be speaking directly with swing state voters and hear their immediate, unfiltered reactions from the key battleground state.

Beginning at 12:30aET, Abby Phillip will lead live continued coverage from New York. She will be joined by a panel of political experts for their commentary and analysis and to recap the president’s speech and its reception.

Audiences can experience CNN’s coverage of the address, expert analysis, real-time fact checking, key moments and live reactions, plus bespoke video content across digital platforms throughout the night. Coverage will also include a live story capturing newsworthy moments and a live chat featuring correspondents and reporters offering their insights, with CNNE providing a Spanish language live story. The network will publish speech takeaways, an annotation of the address, comprehensive fact-checks, and in-depth analysis from CNN’s Stephen Collinson. The CNN app will offer a custom vertical video livestream with live updates and on the ground reporting from the Capitol.

Subscribers to CNN’s All Access subscription streaming service will be able to watch an additional exclusive offering as part of the network’s special coverage of The State of the Union and Democratic Response. From 8:30 to 11:30pET, streaming audiences can join subscriber-only exclusive, extended coverage of the Voter Livecast featuring CNN Senior Political Commentators Van Jones and Scott Jennings from Saginaw, Michigan, where they will speak directly with swing state voters from this key battleground state to hear their expectations for the evening, as well as their immediate reactions to both The State of the Union and the Democratic response speeches. Subscribers will also have the option to watch CNN’s coverage of the State of the Union with on-screen live analysis of the president’s speech.

On Wednesday, February 25 at 7pET, CNN Anchor John Berman and Chief Data Analyst Harry Enten will host a live interactive, subscriber-only virtual event discussing President Trump’s State of the Union address, providing their informed reporting and analysis of the speech, sharing CNN’s data-driven insights, and answering viewers’ burning questions in real-time. Once the livestream concludes, audiences can watch it on demand.

CNN’s special coverage of The State of the Union and Democratic Response airs and streams live on Tuesday, February 24 on CNN, CNN.com, CNN apps, connected TV and mobile apps.