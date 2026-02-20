How to Watch A CNN & Variety Town Hall Event: Timothée Chalamet and Matthew McConaughey

Promo: https://youtu.be/tXqzoZCbxl8

A CNN & Variety Town Hall Event: Timothée Chalamet and Matthew McConaughey will air Saturday, February 21 at 7pm ET/PT on CNN and stream live for subscribers of CNN’s streaming offering. After the broadcast, CNN’s streaming subscribers can watch the Town Hall Event on demand via CNN.com and CNN’s connected TV and mobile apps.

Filmed before a live audience of students at The University of Texas at Austin’s Moody College of Communication, the event brings together two of Hollywood’s most dynamic actors, Timothée Chalamet and Matthew McConaughey, for a candid discussion about their craft and creative process. In addition to reflecting on their approaches to performance and the roles that have most influenced their artistic journeys, Chalamet and McConaughey will also take questions from the student audience throughout the program. McConaughey has taught film courses at UT Austin since 2015.

This special town hall continues the ongoing content partnership between CNN and Variety. Under the collaboration, Season 23 of the Emmy® Award-winning Actors on Actors franchise debuted on CNN’s new streaming offering. All episodes are available to stream now for CNN subscribers.

A CNN & Variety Town Hall Event: Timothée Chalamet and Matthew McConaughey will stream for CNN’s streaming subscribers and pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Saturday, February 21 at 7pm ET/PT. Following the premiere, the Town Hall Event will be available on demand to CNN’s streaming subscribers and pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. To learn more, visit CNN.com/AllAccess.

