Katherine Koretski Joins CNN as Reporter

NEW YORK, NY – (February 9, 2026) – Katherine Koretski is joining CNN as a reporter, the network announced today. Based in New York, Koretski’s early coverage for the network will focus on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s first months in office.

An Emmy Award-winning journalist, Koretski joins CNN from NBC News, where she most recently served as a producer with the network’s Northeast Bureau. In that role, she contributed to 24/7 breaking news coverage, reporting on high-profile criminal trials, major shootings, and key local and statewide elections across the region.

Previously, Koretski was a Political Campaign Embed Reporter for NBC, covering the 2024 presidential race, including the campaigns of Democratic vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Vivek Ramaswamy. She also contributed digital content and appeared on air across NBC platforms.

Earlier in her career at NBC News, Koretski held several additional editorial and production roles, including Associate Producer for Northeast News Coverage and Editorial Newsgathering, as well as Production Assistant and Researcher for News Specials.

Koretski is a graduate of Quinnipiac University, where she earned a B.A. in Journalism and Political Science.