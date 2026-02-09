CNN en Español Announces Rebeka Smyth as Anchor of New Morning Show Launching March 2026

ATLANTA – (February 9, 2026) – CNN en Español announced today that award‑winning journalist and media executive Rebeka Smyth is joining the network as the anchor of its brand‑new morning show, set to debut in March 2026.

Smyth, a Mexican‑British journalist with extensive experience in broadcast, digital media, and newsroom leadership, will be based in Miami.

Smyth spent eight years at Telemundo Network, where she served as a main anchor for both morning and evening newscasts and created the successful digital interview series “Sin Filtro.” As a senior correspondent, she covered major global events—including the COVID‑19 pandemic—and conducted high‑profile exclusive interviews, most notably with Emma Coronel, wife of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Beyond her on‑air work, Smyth served as CEO of Efekto TV News, leading the organization through a financial and operational turnaround. She is an Emmy Award winner and completed a Media Executive Leadership program at the Kellogg School of Management. She holds a BA in Communication from Mexico’s Anáhuac University.

“As we reimagine our mornings, Rebeka brings the perfect blend of journalistic rigor, warmth, and digital storytelling expertise,” said Penny Manis, Vice President, Editorial & Content Strategy, CNN en Español. “Her bilingual perspective and cross‑Americas experience uniquely position her to connect with the U.S. Latino audience while continuing to elevate the biggest stories across Latin America.”