“Disaster: The Chernobyl Meltdown” Coming Soon from CNN Original Series, National Geographic International and Windfall Films

CNN ORIGINAL SERIES TO RELEASE DOMESTICALLY ON SUNDAY, MARCH 1 AT 9PM ET/PT

TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7Mk50MtiOs

NEW YORK, NY – (February 6, 2026) – Marking the 40th anniversary of the unprecedented tragedy, Disaster: The Chernobyl Meltdown tells the powerful story of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in four gripping episodes. Co-produced by CNN Original Series, National Geographic EMEA and Windfall Films, the series will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, March 1 at 9pm ET/PT on CNN. The final two episodes will air the following Sunday, March 8 at 9pm ET/PT. Episodes will be available to stream on demand the next day for subscribers of CNN’s streaming offering.

Spanning the scope of the catastrophic collapse of the reactor, the Soviets’ calculated cover-up, and the present-day fallout now intersecting with the war in Ukraine, Disaster: The Chernobyl Meltdown reveals a tragedy still reverberating across history. Featuring revealing interviews with survivors speaking publicly for the first time, alongside rare insight into the CIA and Soviet responses, the series exposes a web of secrecy, miscalculation, and human cost. Astonishing new footage from inside the nuclear exclusion zone reveals how this scarred landscape is once again under siege as war encroaches on one of the most dangerous places on Earth.

“This series brings new depth to a story many believe they know, driven by firsthand accounts from those who lived through it and remarkable material drawn from newly uncovered archives,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals, and creative development for CNN Worldwide. “It exemplifies CNN Original Series’ ability to revisit defining global events with a fresh perspective for today’s audiences.”

“The production team’s close relationships with local producers allowed us to conduct on-the-ground research, gather powerful eyewitness testimony and capture striking new footage from Chernobyl today,” said Carolyn Payne, Commissioning Editor for National Geographic. “As the home of contemporary history, National Geographic brings audiences fresh depth and perspective on one of the world’s most significant disasters.”

CNN holds the domestic rights to the series, with National Geographic handling European distribution, bringing the project to audiences across the region.

Executive producers for the series are David Dugan and Carlo Massarella and Tom Cook is Series Producer, for Windfall Films; Carolyn Payne for National Geographic; and Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm and Katie Hinman for CNN Original Series.

