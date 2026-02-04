CNN to bring comprehensive live coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

London, February 4th, 2026. CNN will be bringing live, in-depth and multiplatform coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics, hosted by the Italian cities Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

As Milan’s iconic San Siro Stadium gears up for the Opening Ceremony on February 6th, and through to the Closing Ceremony at the Arena di Verona, international attention will be firmly focused on Italy. CNN’s journalists will be on the ground, delivering up-to-the-minute news, analysis and athlete interviews from the 25th edition of these legendary Games.

Award-winning CNN Sports Anchor Amanda Davies will lead daily coverage from the heart of Milan from February 5th, reporting live from the city. CNN Sports anchor and correspondent Coy Wire will be based in Cortina for the majority of the Games, before moving to Milan from February 20th until the Games wrap up on the 22nd.

On digital, CNN will run a live story for every day of the competition with text and video updates, as well as a daily newsletter titled ‘Milano Memo’ recapping the best stories of the day.

Multiplatform coverage begins in earnest on Thursday February 5th on CNN, CNN International, CNN.com/sport, and CNN’s social platforms.

– Ends –