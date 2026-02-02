CNN FlashDoc “Bad Bunny and the Halftime Show: Rhythms of Resistance” Now Streaming in the CNN App

The CNN FlashDoc Premieres Saturday, February 7 at 10pm ET on CNN

NEW YORK, NY – (February 2, 2026) – In the lead up to Bad Bunny making history as the first Latino male to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, the CNN FlashDocs unit breaks down the surrounding cultural discourse in Bad Bunny and the Halftime Show: Rhythms of Resistance. The special is now streaming on demand for subscribers of CNN’s streaming offering and will premiere Saturday, February 7 at 10pm ET on CNN.

At 31 years old, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, is one of the biggest stars in the music industry. Now this proudly Puerto Rican, politically outspoken global icon is stepping into America’s most traditional arena: the Super Bowl. This provocative hour explores who Bad Bunny is, the history that shaped him, and why his presence inside the NFL machine reveals the collision between race, identity, capitalism, and American culture in 2026. Featuring interviews with those who know Benito personally, government officials of Puerto Rican descent, and analysis from Latin American culture experts, the hour traces how Bad Bunny’s rise to this singular Super Bowl moment reflects a changing America wrestling with its past and future.

The CNN FlashDocs unit produces quick turn documentaries delving into the deeper stories behind some of our culture’s most trending topics. Previous FlashDocs include Emmy®-nominated Blindsided on the true story that inspired the film The Blind Side based on Michael Oher, and Emmy®-nominated Taking On Taylor Swift examining the copyright lawsuit brought against Swift for her song “Shake It Off.” The full CNN FlashDocs library is available to stream for CNN’s streaming subscribers.

Bad Bunny and the Halftime Show is executive produced by Eric Johnson. Amy Entelis and Katie Hinman are executive producers for CNN Studios.

Bad Bunny and the Halftime Show will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Saturday, February 7. It will also be available on demand beginning Monday, February 2 to CNN’s streaming subscribers via CNN.com and CNN connected TV and mobile apps.

