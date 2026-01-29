CNN Original Series Releases First Look and Introduces “Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever”

NEW YORK – (January 29, 2026) – CNN announced today that award-winning journalist and CNN contributor Kara Swisher will host a new CNN Original Series Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever. Produced by EverWonder Studio, the series will premiere later this spring as part of CNN Originals’ anticipated 2026 programming slate.

“For too long, the longevity space has been captive of the rich tech bros, jacked dude influencers, nonsense sellers of useless supplements and some lady who sells candles that are named after her private parts (sorry, Gwyneth, but you started it!),” said Kara Swisher. “Well, after enduring endless conversations over the years about how to live forever, I want in, except I am going to show the way for the rest of us, and it will be grounded in science and facts about the best and most affordable ways to stay healthy, happy and smart. Also, I took ketamine, so you don’t have to.”

In Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever, Swisher investigates the fast-growing world of longevity and anti-aging, cutting through the hype to separate real science from the wishful thinking. Fueled by the early death of her father and her own very serious health scare, she explores how far humans will go to extend their lives.

Bringing decades of experience covering the technology industry, Swisher interrogates the belief among the world’s wealthiest innovators that sheer ambition can finally outsmart mortality. In each episode, she draws on her deep connections in Silicon Valley and beyond, stepping in as both reporter and test subject to examine the unconventional emerging technologies shaping how long and how well we may live.

“This series is driven by Kara’s relentless curiosity, razor-sharp analysis, and singular access,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development for CNN Worldwide. “With clear-eyed, thought-provoking storytelling, Kara takes viewers behind the curtain to examine the science, money and influence shaping the race to live longer.”

Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever builds upon CNN Original Series’ enduring success in science and health programming, joining a library of premium, award-winning storytelling now available to stream on the CNN app.

Executive producers for the series are Kara Swisher; Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm and Katie Hinman for CNN Original Series; and Ian Orefice, Jon Adler, Amanda Spain, David Rivera, and Anna Chai for EverWonder Studio.

