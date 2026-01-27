CNN to Host ‘State of Emergency: Confronting the Crisis in Minnesota – A CNN Town Hall’

‘State of Emergency: Confronting the Crisis in Minnesota – A CNN Town Hall’ Airs Live Wednesday, January 28 Moderated by CNN Anchors Anderson Cooper and Sara Sidner

Town Hall to Air Live at 8pmET on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and streaming for subscribers

Washington, DC – (January 27, 2026) – CNN will host ‘State of Emergency: Confronting the Crisis in Minnesota – A CNN Town Hall’ at 8pmET on Wednesday, January 28 from a community center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Town Hall will be moderated by CNN Anchors Anderson Cooper and Sara Sidner.

Amid tensions following the two fatal shootings of U.S. citizens in Minneapolis by federal immigration officials and weeks-long protests, officials and community leaders including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will take questions and discuss possible pathways forward with local community members and impacted Minnesotans. The live audience will be comprised of Minnesotans from across the political spectrum.

State of Emergency: Confronting the Crisis in Minnesota – A CNN Town Hall will stream for CNN’s streaming subscribers and pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps. Beginning January 29, the Town Hall will be available on demand to CNN’s streaming subscribers and pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

