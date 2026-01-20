CNN Business Unveils Annual “Risk Takers” A Digital Series Spotlighting Today’s Most Daring Visionaries

NEW YORK, NY – January 20, 2026 – CNN Business today launched the eighth rendition of its fully digital series, Risk Takers.

In a moment defined by rapid change and uncertainty across politics, culture, and the global economy, many are still navigating what this new era demands. Risk Takers spotlights the leaders who aren’t waiting for clarity but instead are seizing uncertainty as an opportunity to drive innovation, challenge convention, and spark lasting change across their industries.

This year’s series commemorates a diverse group of trailblazers who are redefining the rules in industries such as food and dining, entertainment, automotive, sports, and beyond. Each profile underscores the bold thinking and calculated risk-taking that has propelled these leaders to the forefront of public conversation, positioning them as catalysts for the next generation of changemakers.

Launching January 20, Risk Takers will roll out with a dedicated landing page, setting the stage for a weekly series of in-depth profiles debuting thereafter. Each installment offers an intimate look at the personal stories and professional risks shaping today’s most influential voices from CEOs and entrepreneurs to politicians and cultural icons.

At its core, Risk Takers is all about possibility. The series invites audiences to rethink uncertainty as a powerful catalyst for growth, demonstrating how decisive action and belief in one’s vision can lead to lasting impact and meaningful change.

Through candid storytelling and personal reflection, this assembly of Risk Takers share not only their successes, but the moments of doubt, resilience, and perseverance that shaped their journeys, reminding viewers and readers alike that bold leaps forward often begin with the courage to pursue the unthinkable and the seemingly impossible.

The CNN Business 2026 ‘Risk Takers’ are:

Tarang Amin

CEO. e.l.f. Beauty

E.l.f. rose to the top of the beauty industry by redefining affordability and championing diversity, even amid political shifts. Now, with a billion-dollar acquisition, the brand is making its boldest bet yet on what comes next.

Zohran Mamdani

New York City Mayor

Like generations of New York mayors before him, Zohran Mamdani has vowed to tackle the city’s housing crisis. His progressive agenda, including controversial rent freezing, faces fierce opinions that could define his tenure.

Robert Reffkin

CEO, Compass

As CEO of the nation’s largest real estate brokerage, Robert Reffkin is taking on Zillow in a high stakes fight over how Americans buy and sell homes, one that could fundamentally reshape the housing market.

Dario Amodei

CEO, Anthropic

Dario Amodei made waves by publicly warning that AI could drive mass unemployment, raising questions about responsibility, risk, and whether the alarm was cautionary or catalytic for his own technology.

Julie Felss Masino

CEO, Cracker Barrel

Tasked with reviving a struggling American icon, Julie Felss Masino launched a sweeping rebrand of Cracker Barrel. A new logo sparked giant backlash, now she must win back customers, investors, and trust.

Elon Musk

CEO, Tesla

Elon Musk shot to fame as the head of a pioneering electric vehicle company. But now he says Tesla’s future isn’t in cars. Will humanoid robots change his company (and the world)?

Victor Schwartz

Founder, VOS Selections

While major corporations stayed silent, Schwartz sued the Trump administration over tariffs, taking his fight all the way to the Supreme Court and placing Victor Schwartz on the front lines of trade policy.

EJAE

Global Pop Star

After being dropped by her agency following a decade of K-pop training, EJAE reinvented herself. Today, she’s the breakout songwriter behind “KPop Demon Hunters,” topping Billboard charts and earning Grammy recognition.

Jimmy Kimmel

Late-Night Host

Jimmy Kimmel’s on-air comments about Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer sparked controversy and a rare suspension, but the host refused to back down. His standoff forced ABC to confront a defining question about free speech and late-night television.

Jay Schottenstein

CEO, American Eagle

A provocative denim ad ignited national debate over race and sexism, but under Jay Schottenstein, the risk paid off, driving record revenue and underscoring the power (and peril) of bold branding.

Ron Vachris

CEO, Costco

From forklift driver to CEO, Ron Vachris leads Costco with a defiant streak, maintaining DEI initiatives and suing over tariffs as peers retreat. The question: Can Costco keep challenging political pressure and still thrive?

Napheesa Collier

WNBA Player

WNBA star Napheesa Collier bet on women’s sports by co-founding an off-season league now valued at $340 million, and by publicly challenging pay inequities, she risked backlash to drive lasting change.