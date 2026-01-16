CNN to bring full multiplatform coverage from Davos 2026

London, January 16th, 2026. CNN will be bringing live, in-depth, multiplatform coverage of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos.

As the famous Swiss resort town prepares to welcome delegates including U.S. President Donald Trump, at a time of almost unprecedented geopolitical and economic upheaval, CNN journalists will offer up to the minute news and analysis in the lead up, during, and after the meeting.

CNN Anchor & Chief White House Correspondent, Kaitlan Collins, will lead coverage of President Trump’s delegation, anchoring her show, The Source with Kaitlan Collins, live from Davos, while Richard Quest will anchor Quest Means Business across the week with a mix of daily news, packages and guests from across business and politics.

Fareed Zakaria will cap the Forum with a special edition of Fareed Zakaria GPS, pulling together a week of A-list interviews and taking stock of a meeting that should offer important insights into the many pressing issues facing a world in flux.

On digital, CNN will feature text and video analysis, following the stories of the day – especially the potentially significant meetings of the U.S. delegation – and stepping back to assess the big moments at the Forum.

Richard Quest, CNN Anchor & Business Editor-at-Large, said: “This year’s Davos theme is ‘A Spirit of Dialogue’, which is certainly ambitious, and could scarcely be more needed with so many crises unfolding all over the place. Above all, it’ll be fascinating to see what President Trump brings to the table, and intriguing to see how the Davos delegates respond.”

CNN’s multiplatform coverage begins in earnest on Monday January 20th on CNN, CNN International, and at CNN.com/davos.

