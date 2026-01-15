CNN Films Acquires “Why We Dream” From Director Meredith Danluck

NEW YORK – (January 15, 2026) – CNN Films has acquired the documentary feature Why We Dream, which follows a group of centenarian WWII veterans as they make a pilgrimage to Normandy, France for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Directed by Meredith Danluck and produced by Delta Air Lines’ Window Seat Studios, in partnership with Pulse Films, the film will premiere later this Spring as part of CNN Originals’ anticipated 2026 programming slate.

Through the vivid and intimate reflections of WWII veterans, Why We Dream explores the power of memory and the quiet persistence of trauma and hope. Blending together rare wartime footage, 16mm home movies, cinematic portraiture, and classic film excerpts, Danluck creates an emotionally driven examination of war’s lasting imprint accompanied by an immersive score from Christian Lundberg and Academy Award® winner Hans Zimmer.

“I am beyond excited to share this film, which feels both timeless and urgent. We couldn’t have found a better partner than CNN Films, where emotional storytelling and collective history form the backbone of their incredible roster,” said director Meredith Danluck.

“Why We Dream is a deeply moving reflection on sacrifice, memory, and the legacy of the Greatest Generation,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development for CNN Worldwide. “Meredith Danluck has created an intimate and powerful film that aligns perfectly with CNN Films’ mission to tell stories that illuminate our shared history, particularly as America approaches its 250th anniversary.”

“This film is about responsibility – what it means to carry memories forward when the people who lived them are nearly gone,” said Drake Springer, producer and head of Delta’s Window Seat Studios. “At Delta, supporting veterans and their families is a core value, from being a longtime employer of those who have served to reconnecting them with the places that shaped their lives. After meeting so many WWII veterans onboard our historic Normandy Legacy Flight over the past four years, we felt a deep responsibility to carry their stories forward. Partnering with CNN Films helps ensure these stories are carried forward to audiences around the world and across generations.”

Why We Dream is directed and produced by Meredith Danluck. The film is produced by Drake Springer for Window Seat Studios, Delta Air Lines’ original content arm, and Casey Engelhardt and Matthew Shattuck for Pulse Films, a VICE Media company. Lundberg and Zimmer composed the score via Bleeding Fingers. United Talent Agency brokered the deal.

Why We Dream premiered at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival and was an official selection of the 2025 Deauville American Film Festival.

