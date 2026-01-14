CNN and Lemonada Media Forge Streaming Video Podcast Deal

PODCASTS HOSTED BY HASAN MINHAJ, MANDY PATINKIN AND KATHRYN GRODY, STEVE BURNS, DAN BUETTNER, AND GRETCHEN RUBIN WITH LORI GOTTLIEB TO STREAM ON CNN APP

NEW YORK – (January 14, 2026) – A new streaming partnership between CNN and Lemonada Media will bring video versions of some of Lemonada’s biggest podcasts to CNN’s new streaming offering starting today.

Featuring a diverse slate of video podcasts from acclaimed voices including Hasan Minhaj, Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody, Steve Burns, Dan Buettner, Gretchen Rubin and Lori Gottlieb, this new collaboration with the fast-growing and creator-driven Lemonada Media builds on the network’s continued investment in premium storytelling designed for streaming audiences.

“The rapid growth of video podcasts underscores the appetite for smart, personality-driven nonfiction content – an area where CNN has long been a leader,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development for CNN Worldwide. “This collaboration with Lemonada builds on that strength, enabling us to scale thoughtfully, expand into new verticals, and meet audiences where they are increasingly watching.”

“This partnership with CNN marks an exciting next chapter for Lemonada,” said Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Lemonada CEO. “As demand for video podcasts continues to grow, we’re thrilled to bring our standout slate of video content to new audiences and broaden access for existing fans.”

All new weekly video episodes and select library episodes from the following podcasts are now available to CNN’s streaming subscribers:

Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know – Two-time Peabody Award-winning comedian Hasan Minhaj sits down with the biggest names in politics, culture, and tech with questions that are as thought-provoking as they are absurd. Never deferential but always respectful, Hasan approaches his guests with a genuine curiosity in the hope that talking points can be left at the door. It’s a dumb show for curious people who are looking for answers but can’t find them, not even from their host. Because, ultimately, Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know!

Don’t Listen to Us with Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody – Don’t Listen to Us is an advice show for advice-skeptics and wisdom-lovers, hosted by Mandy Patinkin, Kathryn Grody, and their son Gideon. Together, Mandy and Kathryn have 40+ years of marriage, 140+ years of life experience, and a series of viral social media posts where Gideon interviews them and watches both chaos and wisdom ensue. Hang out with this family and you’ll walk away with insights you didn’t expect, stories you’ll want to repeat, and comfort knowing that you’re not alone in figuring out how to survive this fakakta world.

Alive with Steve Burns – Alive with Steve Burns continues the conversation you began all those years ago. Back then it was letters and numbers and graham crackers. Now it’s death, sex, taxes, and all the big, messy questions of being alive. Why does money stress us out? Is the American dream dead? What’s the future of truth? Each week, a new guest drops by Steve’s window for a genuine and respectful dialogue between two people just trying to figure it out, together. Funny, tender, and just a little weird, this show invites you to sit down and think with Steve once again and wonder… what it really means to be Alive.

The Dan Buettner Podcast – What does it take to live a life filled with adventure, purpose, and vitality at every age? In his groundbreaking Blue Zones research, National Geographic explorer and bestselling author Dan Buettner has uncovered the secrets to longevity and happiness from the world’s longest-lived populations. Now, in his new podcast, Dan shares the practical habits, mindsets, and wisdom that set the stage for a thrilling, fulfilling life at any age.

CNN will also begin streaming new weekly video episodes of Since You Asked with Lori Gottlieb and Gretchen Rubin, starting with the show’s premiere video episode on Tuesday, January 20. Each week, two friends – Gretchen Rubin, a happiness researcher, and Lori Gottlieb, a therapist – tackle the daily problems of living with all of you. Whether it’s the pet peeve that’s annoyed you for years, the question you’re too embarrassed to ask, or the dilemma you can’t solve, they’ll address it all.

Video episodes of each of these podcasts will be available on demand to CNN’s streaming subscribers via CNN.com and CNN connected TV and mobile apps. Visit CNN.com/AllAccess for more information.

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals through television, streaming and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people around the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN is also the #1 online news destination, reaching more than 140 million people around the world every month. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. Audiences can experience the CNN offering through its All Access subscription, a centralized place with live channels, on-demand video, new releases and library content from CNN Originals, along with articles. The direct-to-consumer subscription offering is available across web, mobile and connected TV apps. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels via Pay TV. You can also stream a library of CNN Originals content on HBO Max, discovery+ and via pay TV subscription on CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About Lemonada Media

Lemonada Media is an award-winning podcast network known for its premium production quality and mission-driven storytelling, which continues to attract A-list talent, leading advertisers, and top-tier production partners. Recognized as one of the top three independent podcast publishers in the U.S. according to Podtrac, Lemonada reaches millions of monthly listeners and viewers. The network has launched more than 80 chart-topping shows, including Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus — Apple’s 2023 Show of the Year, which spent 29 consecutive days at #1 overall — as well as Fail Better with David Duchovny, Alive with Steve Burns, Blind Plea, Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and The Pink House with Sam Smith. The company is also home to Gracie Award-winning series like Last Day, Believe Her, and Choice Words with Samantha Bee, and Webby Award winner BEING Trans. In 2024, the company expanded into publishing with Lemonada Books, a co-development partnership with Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster. In 2025, Lemonada was acquired by PodX Group, a leading international podcast company — uniting two key innovators in the podcast industry.

Press Contacts:

Jordan.Overstreet@cnn.com

Sophie.Tran@cnn.com