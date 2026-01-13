Air France sponsors CNN Business coverage from Davos 2026

Air France sponsors CNN Business coverage from Davos 2026 to promote La Première, its ultimate luxury travel experience

As global leaders prepare to gather at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Air France and CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) are joining forces for the first time on a branded content campaign highlighting La Première, the airline’s signature newly unveiled first class experience that embodies unparalleled luxury, exclusivity and the French elegance.

Running from January 12th to 28th 2026, Air France will serve as the exclusive airline sponsor of CNN’s Davos 2026 digital coverage on CNN Business.

This collaboration gives Air France a unique opportunity to connect with CNN’s influential audience of global C-suite leaders, at a moment when conversations around the future of travel take place at Davos. In this context, the campaign invites decision-makers to consider the unique privacy, comfort and service of La Première as an alternative to private aviation when traveling to major international events.

The branded content campaign produced by CNNIC’s in-house studio, Create, in collaboration with Aura by Omnicom, includes an immersive page showcasing the French elegance of the La Première experience: from a private ground journey to the comfort of a private suite in the sky and a gastronomic offering created by leading French chefs.

Additionally, Create will produce high impact display formats with targeted social engagement across LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, extending reach among high-net-worth individuals and business decision makers.

Air France will also benefit from premium exposure through exclusive takeover moments. The brand will appear on both CNN’s homepage and the CNN Davos hub on January 19th, the opening day of the Forum, ensuring maximum visibility at a moment when global attention is at its peak.

“We are delighted to partner with Air France for the first time to showcase the new La Première cabin,” said Cathy Ibal, Senior Vice President at CNN International Commercial. “Davos brings together global decision makers who value refinement, discretion and forward thinking. This collaboration allows us to highlight an exclusive travel experience that represents a new expression of luxury.”

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This encompasses advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world’s leading international news provider.

CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world’s most recognised brands.

Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services.

​For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com.