CNN and NGK Insulators launch global campaign showcasing innovation for a sustainable future

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) and NGK Insulators, LTD. (NGK), a global leader in ceramic technology, are launching a new cross-platform campaign to showcase cutting-edge technological advancements and their role in shaping a sustainable future. The campaign highlights how advanced technologies are addressing global challenges and driving digital transformation.

NGK is the exclusive sponsor of a special half-hour program, Innovate. Airing on CNN International in January 2026, the 30-minute special explores the stories behind business ideas, technological developments, and entrepreneurial breakthroughs that are reshaping our world. Digital content will also be available to further spotlight entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators who are moving the world toward a more sustainable future.

“We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with NGK, a company that embodies the spirit of innovation and dedication to solving global challenges,” said Cathy Ibal, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial. “Through CNN’s compelling storytelling and deep audience engagement, we are confident that this cross-platform campaign will inspire global audiences with stories of innovative thinkers who are helping to shape a smarter and more sustainable future.”

“NGK Insulators will change its name to ‘NGK Corporation’ in April 2026 to accelerate the transformation of our business structure and advance our vision of becoming a company that contributes to carbon neutrality and a digital society through our unique ceramic technologies. Our partnership with CNN on Innovate, a program that spotlights forward-looking challenges and innovations, aligns perfectly with our commitment to pursue new opportunities and continue evolving as an organization. We are delighted that this collaboration will help further reinforce our pursuit of innovation,” said Shigeru Kobayashi, President, NGK INSULATORS, LTD.

The campaign also includes commercial production elements by CNNIC’s global brand studio, Create, including two branded videos, as well as a branded article exploring how advanced ceramic technologies are shaping an ideal world. Create also produced two branded films featuring Shigeru Kobayashi, President of NGK, where he discusses NGK’s vision to achieve full carbon neutrality by 2050 and the infinite possibilities of ceramics in contributing to the future of energy.

– Ends –

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This encompasses advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world’s leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world’s most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com

About NGK Insulators

NGK Insulators (NGK) is a leading company in the field of ceramics. Since its foundation in 1919, NGK has used its unique ceramic technology to provide numerous ground-breaking products that solve social issues. Today, NGK is active in more than 15 countries worldwide, with business foci including mobility, energy, IT and industry.

As one of the largest manufacturers of ceramic substrates for automotive catalytic converters, NGK is actively working to reduce the impact on the global environment. Under its medium- to long-term vision, “NGK Group Vision Road to 2050” looking ahead to 2050, the NGK Group is promoting a transformation of its business portfolio toward the Carbon Neutral (CN) and Digital Society (DS) fields. NGK’s advanced product lineup includes the “EnerCera” series — compact, thin, and high-energy-density lithium-ion rechargeable batteries that are essential for sustainable energy infrastructure. In addition, NGK has developed the Translucent Alumina Wafer, a key component that is gaining attention as an indispensable material for chiplet integration processes in semiconductor manufacturing.

Through providing innovative, high-quality products, NGK is committed to contributing to our society. In order to create a future where people can coexist with nature, we will continue to develop and provide products that support social infrastructure while preserving the environment. For more information visit https://www.ngk-insulators.com/en/