7 IN 10 NEWS CONSUMERS SAY INTERNATIONAL NEWS MATTERS MORE THAN EVER BEFORE

New research commissioned by CNN looks at the importance of news in a polarised world

CNN International Commercial unveils the results of a new global study on international news, conducted by independent research company Differentology. The study surveyed 2,400 international news consumers in 20 markets, spanning Europe, USA, Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Asia-Pacific to understand how audiences navigate an increasingly complex news environment, the role international news plays in their daily lives, and the trends shaping news consumption.

Jo Tenzer, Director of Audience Insights at CNN International Commercial, commented: “This study paints a picture of consumers saying that international news matters as they look for trusted sources in a world of endless content and rising misinformation. As people navigate social media, short form and instant content, they are still seeking credibility and context. That’s why CNN stands out in this study as the most trusted and reliable international news brand, giving people the clarity and depth they need to truly understand the world.”

THE NEWS CONSUMER TODAY

The study shows that international news has never been so important. 7 out of 10 people believe that its role is more important than ever. However, local media outlets are highly relied upon too, even though international media outlets are still considered more important and are widely associated with being credible, respected and offering in-depth analysis.

28% say that their preferred source of information is a social media platform, and 62% seek out User Generated Content (UGC) from international news organizations.

UGC from global news outlets is considered 2.5 times more credible than UGC from non-news professionals such as influencers and citizen journalists discussing or reporting the news. Consumers are torn between wanting the speed and immediacy of social media and the assurance and rigor of journalism.

FACING MISINFORMATION: INCREASED DEMAND FOR RELIABLE MEDIA

In an environment saturated with content, where misinformation circulates widely on social media, audiences are reaffirming their need for reliable media. 6 out of 10 people are concerned about the credibility of information sources and are looking for platforms that can verify facts, offer in-depth coverage, and provide clear context for understanding global issues.

CNN: TRUSTED WORLDWIDE, RESPECTED DAILY AND ESSENTIAL ALWAYS

In a media landscape where only 40% say they trust the news, CNN stands out as the #1 source for trust, reliability, and breaking news, reinforcing its essential role in helping audiences navigate complexity. By offering comprehensive and verified coverage of international events, CNN has established itself as an essential guide for its audiences, capable of informing, reassuring, and supporting them in their decision-making.

Thanks to its factual, rigorous, and globally recognized journalism, CNN continues to provide its audiences with reliable, verified, and expertly analyzed information, thereby strengthening its position as a trusted media outlet on an international scale.

THE IMPACT AND INFLUENCE OF CNN IN THIS LANDSCAPE

CNN is seen as a key player in the global media landscape, not only for its ability to inform, but also for its influence and power to mobilize. 85% of consumers believe that CNN motivates them to take action and influences their decisions, and 53% say that CNN influences decisions about travel, finances, purchases, or commerce.

This influence also extends to the brand’s engagement with younger generations, who value authenticity and interaction. Being digital-first, these audiences seek reliable and interactive information, making CNN a strategic partner for advertisers looking to reach engaged audiences.

A SAFE AND PREMIUM SPACE FOR BRANDS

CNN offers a trusted and secure environment where brands can thrive without risk. Through its commitment to human-led storytelling and quality audiences, CNN ensures that advertisers can stand out in a premium context.

80% of brands that advertise on CNN build meaningful brand trust, demonstrating the platform’s strong reputation among consumers. Moreover, 71% of respondents to the survey believe that CNN content enhances the credibility of the brands that advertise with the network, reinforcing CNN’s role as an ideal media partner for advertisers.

