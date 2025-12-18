CNN Renews “Have I Got News For You” for a Fourth Season Premiering Saturday, January 24 at 9PM ET/PT

SERIES PRODUCED BY HAT TRICK PRODUCTIONS FOR CNN ORIGINALS

NEW YORK – (December 18, 2025) – CNN announced today that Have I Got News For You has been renewed for a fourth season. The American version of the long-running UK comedy series is hosted by Roy Wood Jr. along with team captains Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black. Produced by Hat Trick Productions for CNN Originals, the fourth season of Have I Got News for You premieres Saturday, January 24 at 9pm ET/PT on CNN, and will be available to stream on CNN’s new streaming offering the next day.

“Thank goodness we’ve got season four of our show to make sense of this perfectly normal time we’re in where everything is stark-raving normal. A time in which everything is fine and nothing is wrong. Amen,” said Wood Jr., Ruffin and Black in a joint statement.

Always relevant and of-the-moment, Have I Got News For You serves up a smart and edgy take on the news of the week, as the comic trio guides a rotating collection of guests through an array of games and quick-witted panel conversations that test their knowledge of current events. Alongside CNN’s encore presentation of Real Time with Bill Maher, the network’s Saturday primetime lineup of topical entertainment has solidified CNN as a top cable destination on Saturday nights.

Notable guests from season three of Have I Got News For You included U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett, former U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Joy Reid, Kara Swisher, Jennifer Welch, Alex Edelman, Dave Foley, Julia Ioffe, Bomani Jones, Lewis Black, Paula Poundstone, Mae Martin, Gianmarco Soresi, Jenny Hagel, and more. All episodes of Have I Got News For You are available to stream now on CNN’s new streaming offering and HBO Max.

Companion podcast Have I Got News For Your Ears hosted by Team Captain Michael Ian Black continues to release new episodes every Wednesday wherever you get your podcasts. Episodes are also available to stream on the @HIGNFYUS official YouTube page.

Have I Got News For You is executive produced by Jim Biederman, Jimmy Mulville and Richard Wilson for Hat Trick Productions.

###

About CNN Originals

The CNN Originals group develops, produces and acquires original, long-form unscripted programming for CNN Worldwide. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development, oversees the award-winning CNN Originals portfolio that includes the following premium content brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, CNN Presents, and the newly formed CNN Studios, an internal production studio which creates long-form programming for CNN’s global platforms. Since 2012, the team has overseen and executive produced more than 45 multi-part documentary series and 60 feature-length documentary films, earning more than 110 awards and 445 nominations for the cable network, including CNN Films’ first Academy Award® for Navalny. Acclaimed titles include the Peabody Award winning and 13-time Emmy® Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown; five time Emmy® nominee, Apollo 11, directed by Todd Douglas Miller; Emmy® nominated Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico; the Emmy® Award-nominated “Decades Series”: The Sixties, The Seventies, The Eighties, The Nineties, The 2000s, and The 2010s, executive produced by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman; The Last Movie Stars, directed by Ethan Hawke about the lives and careers of actors and humanitarians Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman; Grammy® Award nominee Little Richard: I Am Everything, directed by Lisa Cortés; The Many Lives of Martha Stewart; This is Life with Lisa Ling; Primetime Emmy® and duPont-Columbia Award-winning, RBG, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen; See It Loud: The History of Black Television, executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter; Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight in partnership with the BBC; the Producers Guild Award and three-time Emmy® Award-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy; BAFTA nominee and Directors Guild Award winner, Three Identical Strangers, directed by Tim Wardle; and the five-time Emmy® Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell; and the five-time Emmy® Award-winning The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper. CNN Originals can be seen on CNN, to stream via a CNN All Access subscription, on the CNN Original Hub on HBO Max and discovery+, on the CNN Originals FAST channel, and with a pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms.

About Hat Trick Productions

Hat Trick Productions is one of the UK’s leading independent production and distribution companies, co-founded and run by Jimmy Mulville. For over 30 years Hat Trick has been producing critically and commercially successful content for outlets in the US and UK. Hit shows include Whose Line Is It Anyway? (ABC/CW) Episodes (BBC/Showtime) and Derry Girls (Netflix/Channel 4). Have I Got News For You is the UK’s longest-running comedy show, now in its 35th year and winner of every major British television award.

CNN Originals Press Contacts:

Jordan.Overstreet@cnn.com

Sophie.Tran@cnn.com