CNN SEES STRONG AUDIENCE GAINS IN NOVEMBER ON TV, STREAMING AND DIGITAL PLATFORMS FOLLOWING STREAMING EXPANSION

DIGITAL VIDEO CONTINUES TO DRIVE INCREASED AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT

DOUBLE DIGIT MONTH-OVER-MONTH GROWTH ACROSS DAYPARTS

NEW YORK, NY – (December 5, 2025) – In CNN’s first full month following the launch of a streaming subscription offering, audiences came in increased numbers to platforms for live cross-platform coverage of Election Night 2025, the second annual “Thanksgiving in America” special broadcast, Originals programming and breaking news.

Driven by audience interest in CNN’s expanded subscription offering, which launched on October 28, CNN recorded a 55% month-over-month increase in minutes per viewer across digital platforms in October, to include CNN.com, CNN mobile and connected TV apps. October domestic data is the most recent Comscore data available.

On traditional television, CNN delivered increased viewership in November, ranking as a top 5 cable network in Total Day among P2+ for the eleventh consecutive month. CNN also ranked in the top 5 in M-F Prime among P2+ and in Daytime among both demos.

Compared to October 25, CNN posted double-digit month-over-month growth across dayparts. Notably, CNN saw +20% increase in Total Day among P25-54 and +10% among P2+; and +29% in M-F Prime among P25-54 and +12% among P2+.

CNN also delivered year-over-year growth compared to November 2024, which included the Presidential election. The weekday morning block of CNN This Morning with Audie Cornish and CNN News Central with John Berman, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner grew +8% year-over-year among both P2+ and P25-54. In Daytime, CNN was up +7% among P2+.

CNN’s Election Night in America 2025 live coverage extended across platforms with a worldwide reach of 28.97 million. On television, the organization’s comprehensive reporting and analysis led CNN to be #1 of all cable networks among P25-54+ in Prime. Moreover, CNN saw double-digit growth among both demos compared to prior off-year elections in Prime, marking CNN’s best primetime delivery of the year and the best since the 2024 presidential election in both demos (11/5/24). In addition, CNN’s digital platforms had more than 18 million unique visitors on Election Day, ranking ahead of Election Day 2023 by +8%.

Beyond core news coverage, Have I Got News For You wrapped up its third season reaching 2 million viewers on average per week. As part of CNN’s topical entertainment block, HIGNFY has been a top 10 cable show in its time period since launch in September 2024 and season 3 rose in rankings to be a top 5 cable show among P2+. HIGNFY was also #1 in cable news in its time period among Black and Hispanic viewers.

Digital Source: Comscore Video Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Video, Video Type: Content, September 2025 – October 2025, United States, CNN.COM.November & October 2025 TV Source: The Nielsen Company Big Data + Panel data. Based on Live+7 blended with most current data, including Out of Home. P2+ & P25-54 (000s).

November 2024 TV Source: The Nielsen Company Panel Only data. Data based on Live+7 blended with most current data, including Out of Home. P2+ & P25-54 (000s).

HIGNFY Average Audience Source: The Nielsen Company. HIGNFY S3 based on Big Data + Panel. S1, S2 & the S3 median age claim based on Panel Only. Based on Live+7 data streams.

HIGNFY Reach Source: The Nielsen Company. HIGNFY S3 based on Big Data + Panel. S1 & S2 based on Panel Only. Based on Live+7 data streams, excluding Out of Home. 75% unification, 1-minute qualifier. Season 3 Diversity Market Breaks: Asian Household, Head of Household Origin = Hispanic, Head of Household = Black.

*Competitive reach claims are based on premieres only and exclude repeats