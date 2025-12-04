Meryl Streep, Jon Batiste, Kathryn Hahn, Regina Hall, Parker Posey, Zachary Quinto, Kelly Ripa and Adam Scott to Present Honors in the 19th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

ROBERT REDFORD TO RECEIVE CNN HEROES LEGACY AWARD; FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AL GORE TO ACCEPT ON HIS BEHALF

NEW YORK, NY – (December 4, 2025) – The Peabody and Emmy® Award-winning CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, which honors everyday people who are making extraordinary contributions to help improve the lives of others, returns on Saturday, December 6 at 8pm ET/PT and is hosted by CNN Anchors Anderson Cooper and Laura Coates.

Notable guests will join the annual broadcast to introduce special packages honoring the 2025 CNN Heroes including three-time Academy Award® winner Meryl Streep, seven-time Grammy®, Academy®, and Emmy Award® winner Jon Batiste, Primetime Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee Kathryn Hahn, NAACP Image Award® winner Regina Hall, Primetime Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee Parker Posey, Primetime Emmy® nominee and star of NBC’s Brilliant Minds Zachary Quinto, Daytime Emmy® winner Kelly Ripa and Primetime Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee Adam Scott.

This year, the third annual CNN Heroes Legacy Award will continue the new tradition of honoring not-so-everyday people dedicated to a lifetime of service by recognizing Robert Redford with a special tribute and appearance by former Vice President Al Gore accepting the award on behalf of the Redford family. Redford’s unwavering advocacy for the planet through activism, storytelling, and decades of public engagement embodies the profound, lasting impact the Legacy Award seeks to honor.

CNN Heroes will also honor one extraordinary young person making a difference in his community. The 2025 CNN Heroes Young Wonder is Cash Daniels, a Chattanooga native, who grew up spending a lot of time around the Tennessee River. When he learned how polluted the river was, he decided to do something about it. Now 16, Cash, ‘The Conservation Kid,’ has spent more than half his life working to clean the waterway and inspire others to protect nature around them.

For almost two decades, CNN Heroes has championed everyday people changing the world, by sharing their extraordinary stories across CNN’s global platforms. This year-round initiative culminates in CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute each December, which has become an annual tradition of CNN’s special event programming.

CNN Heroes is honored to have the commitment of brand partners including Humana, now in its fifteenth year of support, and SERVPRO.

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will broadcast on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español on Saturday, December 6. It will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps. The show will be available on demand beginning Sunday, December 7 to subscribers of CNN’s streaming offering and pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

CNN.com/Heroes | #CNNHeroes

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals through television, streaming and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people across the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform, features CNN Max, a 24/7 streaming news offering available to subscribers alongside expanded access to News content and CNN Originals. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, via CNN Max and the CNN Originals hub on discovery+ and via pay TV subscription on CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, HBO Max, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

Press Contact:

Sophie.Tran@cnn.com