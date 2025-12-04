A CNN Special Event: Roy Wood Jr.’s Very Very Very Merry Holiday Special Airs Sunday, December 14 at 8pm ET on CNN

NEW YORK – (December 4, 2025) – CNN announced today that A CNN Special Event: Roy Wood Jr.’s Very Very Very Merry Holiday Special will premiere Sunday, December 14 at 8pm ET on CNN and streaming live for subscribers of CNN’s streaming offering. Produced by Hat Trick Productions, this one-night holiday event brings acclaimed comedian Roy Wood Jr. to Washington, D.C., for a festive variety special filled with music, comedy, and seasonal spirit.

Filmed in front of a live audience in the nation’s capital, Wood Jr. will dive into the joy, and occasional chaos, of the holiday season with his signature blend of sharp wit and warm humor. Backed by the world-class U.S. Air Force Band and joined by surprise guests from across comedy and music, Wood Jr. leads an evening of musical performances and sidesplitting comedic moments that welcome audiences of all ages into the holidays with laughter.

“I was hoping the White House ballroom would be done by then for us to shoot this special there but I’m understanding construction is a little behind. Nonetheless, I’m excited to celebrate the holidays, while honoring our troops and our government workers and also having an opportunity to re-wear my nice green jacket from the Peabody Awards but this time with a little red in it,” said Wood Jr.

Roy Wood Jr. is a comedian, Emmy®-nominated documentary producer, WGA-nominated writer, and host of CNN’s Have I Got News For You, the American version of the long-running UK comedy series. He served for eight years as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s Emmy®-winning The Daily Show (2015-2023). Recently he hosted the 2025 Writers Guild Awards, The 46th Peabody Awards, and the 2025 MLB Awards alongside 4- Time World Series Champ Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 2023, Wood Jr. guest hosted The Daily Show and headlined the White House Correspondents’ Dinner to its highest ratings since 2017. His fourth stand-up special, Lonely Flowers, premiered on Hulu in January 2025.

Joining CNN’s growing roster of celebratory programming, including New Year’s Eve, Fourth of July, and Thanksgiving events, Roy Wood Jr.’s Very Very Very Merry Holiday Special underscores the network’s role as a cultural destination during hallmark moments of the year.

A CNN Special Event: Roy Wood Jr.’s Very Very Very Merry Holiday Special will stream for CNN’s streaming subscribers and pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, December 14 at 8pm ET. Following the broadcast, it will be available on demand to CNN’s streaming subscribers and pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals through television, streaming and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people around the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN is also the #1 online news destination, reaching more than 140 million people around the world every month. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. Audiences can experience the CNN offering through its All Access subscription, a centralized place with live channels, on-demand video, new releases and library content from CNN Originals, along with articles. The direct-to-consumer subscription offering is available across web, mobile and connected TV apps. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels via Pay TV. You can also stream a library of CNN Originals content on HBO Max, discovery+ and via pay TV subscription on CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About Hat Trick Productions

Hat Trick Productions is one of the UK’s leading independent production and distribution companies, co-founded and run by Jimmy Mulville. For over 30 years Hat Trick has been producing critically and commercially successful content for outlets in the US and UK. Hit shows include Whose Line Is It Anyway? (ABC/CW) Episodes (BBC/Showtime) and Derry Girls (Netflix/Channel 4). Have I Got News For You is the UK’s longest-running comedy show, now in its 35th year and winner of every major British television award.

Press Contact:

Sophie.Tran@cnn.com