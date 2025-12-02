Elevate Prize Foundation to Match Donations for Top 5 CNN Heroes up to $50K Each and Present $100K to CNN Hero of the Year

NEW YORK, NY – (December 2, 2025) – In its fourth year of collaboration with CNN Heroes, the Elevate Prize Foundation, a global nonprofit on a mission to Make Good Famous, committed to bringing visibility to the work of changemakers and inspiring the world, is continuing its support of the Top 5 CNN Heroes.

In celebration of Giving Tuesday, the Elevate Prize Foundation is matching donations of up to $50,000 made to each Top 5 CNN Hero. They will award an additional $50,000 to the CNN Hero of the Year, who will be named during CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute on Saturday, December 6 at 8pm ET. All five honorees will also receive from the Elevate Prize Foundation organizational capacity-building and tailored resources to maximize their impact.

CNN has partnered with Pledge, the award-winning fundraising platform trusted by millions, to power giving for this year’s Heroes. Through Pledge’s seamless technology, donors can contribute online, by QR code, or via text- either to a specific Hero’s nonprofit or, for the first time, easily support all honorees with a single donation at pledge.to/cnn-heroes.

“Each year, the CNN Heroes show us how far courage and compassion can go. At the Elevate Prize Foundation, our mission to Make Good Famous comes to life through this partnership: spotlighting Heroes, expanding their reach, and helping fuel their inner and outer growth year after year,” said Carolina García Jayaram, CEO of the Elevate Prize Foundation. “By matching donations this Giving Tuesday and providing support beyond the broadcast, we’re not just backing these changemakers, we’re mobilizing the world to lift them higher and accelerate their impact.”

“We are so fortunate to have crossed paths with our friends at the Elevate Prize Foundation. Our missions are very much the same in amplifying voices and shining a light on the amazing everyday people out there doing their part to help those around them and striving to make the world a better place,” said Mark Doctrow, executive producer of CNN Heroes. “The Elevate Prize Foundation does so much for our heroes and we are grateful they continue to collaborate with us year after year.”

“Pledge is proud to partner with CNN Heroes to meet donors wherever they are—now with one-tap mobile giving and the ability to support all five honorees in a single donation,” said James Citron, CEO of Pledge.

CNN Heroes is honored to have the commitment of brand partners Humana, now in its fifteenth year of support, as well as established partner SERVPRO.

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will broadcast on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español on Saturday, December 6. It will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps. The show will be available on demand beginning Sunday, December 7 to subscribers of CNN’s streaming offering and pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

CNN.com/Heroes | #CNNHeroes

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals through television, streaming and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people around the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN is also the #1 online news destination, reaching more than 140 million people around the world every month. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. Audiences can experience the CNN offering through its All Access subscription, a centralized place with live channels, on-demand video, new releases and library content from CNN Originals, along with articles. The direct-to-consumer subscription offering is available across web, mobile and connected TV apps. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels via Pay TV. You can also stream a library of CNN Originals content on HBO Max, discovery+ and via pay TV subscription on CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About the Elevate Prize Foundation

Founded in 2019 by businessman and philanthropist Joseph Deitch, the Elevate Prize Foundation is a global nonprofit on a mission to Make Good Famous. To ensure lasting impact, the organization is committed to bringing visibility to the work of changemakers and inspiring audiences on an international scale. The foundation’s signature program is its annual Elevate Prize, which is awarded to 10 global leaders tackling pressing issues in innovative ways. The Elevate Prize Catalyst Award, another one of the foundation’s programs, recognizes prominent individuals for their commitment to inspiring global social action and using their influence for the good of humanity. The foundation also operates the Elevate Prize GET LOUD Award, a monthly grant to fuel grassroots movements and organizers on the frontlines committed to collective action and building power among communities. The foundation’s latest endeavor, Elevate Studios, was launched in 2025 to finance and distribute purpose-driven content. For more information, visit http://www.elevateprize.org and follow @ElevatePrize on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About Pledge

CNN’s fundraising partner and a leading global fundraising platform, Pledge has powered over $200M in donations to 50,000+ charities across 100+ countries. Trusted by brands like Zoom, Evite, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Shopify, Pledge offers AI-powered tools, free fundraising pages, text-to-donate, and crypto giving. Recognized by Fast Company, Pledge empowers nonprofits, businesses, and individuals to create meaningful, worldwide impact.

CNN Heroes Press Contact:

Sophie.Tran@cnn.com