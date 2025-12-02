CNN Originals Investigates “Death Cap: The Mushroom Murders” Streaming Exclusively on CNN Starting Friday, December 19

NEW YORK – (December 2, 2025) – Death Cap: The Mushroom Murders, a CNN Original Series streaming exclusive, is a chilling deep dive into the 2023 Australian mushroom poisonings that transfixed the world. Produced by Dreamchaser and FIFTH SEASON, the three-episode series will stream exclusively on Friday, December 19 for CNN’s streaming subscribers.

In the quiet hills of Gippsland, Victoria, a family lunch turned fatal when a homemade Beef Wellington left three people dead and one clinging to life. At the center of the storm stood Erin Patterson, a suburban mother thrust into an international media frenzy, accused of orchestrating an unimaginable crime.

With unprecedented access to journalists, detectives, and members of the tight-knit Australian community where the tragedy unfolded, Death Cap examines the twisting investigation, the explosive courtroom moments that redefined the case, and the obsessive media coverage that propelled the story to global notoriety. Filmed across rural Australia and featuring first-person accounts from those closest to the case, Death Cap is the definitive telling of the shocking events of 2023 and the years of secrets that led to them.

Death Cap: The Mushroom Murders is directed and produced by Gil Marsden (CNN Original Series, United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper) and executive produced by Monique Keller, Carl Fennessy, and Billy Russell for Dreamchaser; Mary Lisio, Elissa Johnson, and Ariel Richter for FIFTH SEASON together with Alicia Brown and Cailah Scobie for Stan. Global distribution is handled by FIFTH SEASON.

All episodes will be available to stream beginning Friday, December 19 for CNN’s streaming subscribers via CNN.com and CNN connected TV and mobile apps. Visit CNN.com/AllAccess for more information.

