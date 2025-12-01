CNN’s Anderson Cooper Reports from Kenya in “Justice Defenders: Change Inside Prison” for The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, DECEMBER 7 AT 8PM ET/PT

Promo: https://youtu.be/bCI1US_mjq8

NEW YORK, NY – (December 1, 2025) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a six-time Emmy® Award-winning CNN Original, returns with an unflinching look inside some of Africa’s most overcrowded maximum-security prisons, where a groundbreaking program is transforming lives from the inside out. “Justice Defenders: Change Inside Prison” with CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper premieres Sunday, December 7 at 8pm ET/PT on CNN, and will stream on demand the next day for subscribers of CNN’s streaming offering.

In “Justice Defenders: Change Inside Prison,” Cooper returns to Nairobi, Kenya to revisit a story he first covered six years ago. Inside a prison system where overcrowding and severe resource shortages create harsh daily realities for the tens of thousands of people held inside. Without access to an attorney, and unable to pay bail, many may remain incarcerated for years before ever standing trial. Cooper catches up with Alexander McLean, founder of Justice Defenders, an innovative non-profit organization that trains incarcerated people to become paralegals and even earn law degrees, and which has helped more than 69 thousand incarcerated men and women leave prison and return to society.

“It is remarkable to see what Justice Defenders is doing inside these maximum security prisons, where so few people have access to attorneys and many may spend years just waiting for a hearing before a judge,” said Cooper. “Justice Defenders find incarcerated people eager to help others and with even a few weeks of paralegal training they can help thousands of others understand their rights and the legal system.”

With unprecedented access inside facilities in Kenya and beyond, the episode traces the journeys of men and women who have gone from death row and overcrowded cells to becoming legal advocates for themselves and others. The reporting expands to the United States, where McLean meets with men incarcerated in New York to explore whether the Justice Defenders model could be used in America, which has one of the world’s highest incarceration rates.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is a collection of unique and immersive single subject, one-hour episodes from CNN’s award-winning longform storytelling team showcasing character-driven stories, special interviews, and investigative deep dives featuring reporting from CNN’s anchors and correspondents. The series, which has been honored with two consecutive Emmy® Awards for Outstanding Recorded News Program, is executive produced by Susan Chun.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, December 7. “Justice Defenders: Change Inside Prison” will also be available on demand beginning Monday, December 8 to CNN’s streaming subscribers and pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream on demand for CNN’s streaming subscribers and on HBO Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Podcasts showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

