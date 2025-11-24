CNN celebrates 25 years of Inside Africa with gala premiere screening in Lagos, in partnership with long-term sponsor Zenith Bank

CNN International marked the 25-year milestone of its longest-running feature series Inside Africa by holding a world premiere of the show’s anniversary episode at a gala event with long-term sponsor Zenith Bank in Lagos on 21 November.

The event celebrated the continued mission of Inside Africa, which tells the stories of innovators, entrepreneurs, tech trailblazers, and artistic visionaries shaping the future of the African continent and beyond. First broadcast in 2000, Inside Africa now airs across TV, digital, and social media platforms to connect with and inspire global audiences.

The 25th anniversary event was held at the Sky Restaurant, Eko Hotel in Lagos. It featured remarks from Phil Nelson, Executive Vice President of CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) Jim Ovia CFR, Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank, and CNN Anchor Zain Asher, who also spoke to Zenith Bank Group Managing Director and CEO Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON about the future of African banking and how Inside Africa has amplified the continent’s stories.

The event featured a premiere screening of the special anniversary episode of the series celebrating this 25-year milestone, ahead of its airing on CNN International on November 22nd. The episode showcases an interview with Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo, filmed at the newly reimagined Michael C. Rockefeller Wing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Phil Nelson, Executive Vice President, CNNIC, said of the event, “It was a great pleasure to be in Lagos to celebrate the success of CNN’s longest-running feature series. Inside Africa is a key pillar of CNN’s commitment to telling Africa’s stories, and I’m pleased to be continuing to work with our partners at Zenith Bank on the future of the show.”

Ellana Lee, Group Senior Vice President, GM APAC, and Global Head of Productions at CNN added, “Over the past 25 years, Inside Africa has evolved alongside the continent it covers, continually finding new ways to highlight Africa’s ingenuity and vibrancy. This impressive milestone, and every episode over the last quarter of a century, are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the producers, writers, editors, and photojournalists who bring this esteemed show to CNN’s global audience.”

Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, noted that, “Zenith Bank is proud to partner with CNN International to celebrate 25 years of Inside Africa, a testament to the power of storytelling and innovation in shaping Africa’s narrative. As a bank, we are committed to supporting initiatives that promote Africa’s growth and development, and we are delighted that Inside Africa has become a beacon of inspiration for entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders across the continent.”

Find out more about the show: https://www.cnn.com/shows/inside-africa