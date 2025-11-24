CNN announces Laura Jackson as new Seasons host

CNN has announced that British TV broadcaster and entrepreneur Laura Jackson will host the second instalment of its new multiplatform series Seasons, airing from 13th December on CNN International.

Seasons explores the shifting trends shaping global culture across fashion, travel, food, technology, design, and art.

In the new episode, and across digital and social content, Jackson will explore the rise of slow luxury in Europe, a movement where patience and purpose define what it means to live well. From luxury train journeys that bring back the glamour of travel, to English sparkling wine that takes years to perfect, Jackson sees how consumers are turning away from fast consumption and toward objects and experiences that carry meaning and purpose.

Ryan Smith, Executive Director, CNN Global Productions, says, “Seasons goes behind the brands to understand the people and craftsmanship shaping global trends today, and Laura Jackson is the perfect host to encapsulate this goal. With her passion for creativity and her distinct aesthetic, Laura will explore the lifestyle, travel and luxury trends that transcend and inspire popular culture today. We’re excited to introduce CNN’s global audience into Laura’s world.”

Jackson, whose broadcasting career spans television, radio, and digital platforms, said of hosting the show, “Joining CNN for this new episode of Seasons has been an honour. In a world moving faster than ever, this show is an invitation to pause and rediscover unique and meaningful experiences, and to be able to share them with viewers around the world is a real treat.”

See more on cnn.com/seasons

About CNN Worldwide

CNN is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals through television, streaming and online than any other cable news organization in the United States.

Globally, people around the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN is also the #1 online news destination, reaching more than 140 million people around the world every month.

CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. Audiences can experience the CNN offering through its All Access subscription, a centralized place with live channels, on-demand video, new releases and library content from CNN Originals, along with articles. The direct-to-consumer subscription offering is available across web, mobile and connected TV apps.

CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels via Pay TV.. You can also stream a library of CNN Originals content on HBO Max, discovery+ and via pay TV subscription on CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms.

Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About Laura Jackson

Broadcaster, Columnist, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Glassette

Laura Jackson is a creative director, broadcaster, writer, and entrepreneur celebrated for her distinct aesthetic and passion for creativity and design. As Co-Founder and Creative Director of Glassette, the online platform she launched in 2021, she curates beautifully made homeware that celebrates creativity and the joy of everyday living. Under her creative direction, Glassette has become a go-to destination for discovering homewares that bring fun, meaning, and character into the home.

A seasoned broadcaster, Laura is known for her approachable yet refined sense of style and her ability to find inspiration in the details of daily life. Her broadcasting career spans television, radio, and digital platforms, where her warmth and wit have made her a trusted voice in contemporary lifestyle and culture.

In 2025, Laura expanded her creative reach with All in Good Taste, her column for Broadsheet Magazine, exploring design, food, and the art of living well. She is also the creator of The Art of Hosting, a digital series that celebrates the joy of gathering.

Laura lives in East London with her husband Jon, their three children, and their whippet, Barry.

