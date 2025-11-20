CNN Unveils Expanded Programming Lineup for Second Annual “Thanksgiving in America” Special

Special Performances by Brad Paisley, The Temptations, The Four Tops, the Cast of the Broadway Musical Six, and Harlem Gospel Choir

Appearances from Alex Guarnaschelli, Bobby Berk, Craig Robinson, Henry Winkler, Lea Michele, Leighton Meester, Michelle Monaghan, Pentatonix, Simu Liu and More

Featuring Parades Across the Country From New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston, and Detroit

NEW YORK – (November 20, 2025) – CNN will return with the second annual “Thanksgiving in America” special broadcast on Thanksgiving Day, providing a front row seat to the biggest parades across the country from 8am to 12pm ET live on CNN and a suite of bonus live and on demand content for subscribers of CNN’s streaming offering.

The show will feature celebrity guests sharing their own holiday traditions and will be hosted by CNN Anchor and Correspondent John Berman, CNN Anchor and Senior National Correspondent Sara Sidner, and CNN Anchor and National Correspondent Erica Hill from New York City.

CNN’s “Thanksgiving in America” will feature musical performances by Brad Paisley, The Temptations, The Four Tops, the cast of the Broadway musical Six, and Harlem Gospel Choir. It will also feature special appearances from Alex Guarnaschelli, Craig Robinson, Henry Winkler, Lea Michele, Leighton Meester, Michelle Monaghan, Pentatonix, Simu Liu and more.

Highlights from Thanksgiving Day parades in cities across the country will air live, including in New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston, and Detroit. CNN correspondents will provide on-the-ground reporting from celebrations nationwide including from Anchor and Correspondent Andy Scholes, Anchor Brad Smith, Senior International Correspondent Fred Pleitgen, Chief Data Analyst Harry Enten, Correspondent Isabel Rosales, and Correspondent Whitney Wild.

Live feeds from each of these Thanksgiving Day parades and the Nantucket Turkey Plunge will continuously stream on CNN’s streaming subscription offering available on CNN apps and CNN.com. On the day before Thanksgiving, CNN will also stream live coverage of the parade balloon inflation in New York City and the Thanksgiving parade in Charlotte, North Carolina for subscribers.

Starting today, CNN streaming subscribers will also have access to additional special Thanksgiving content on demand rolling out ahead of the holiday. Highlights include cooking demos from The Food Network’s Alex Guarnaschelli and Bryan and Michael Voltaggio; a guide to setting the perfect holiday table with Bobby Berk (Queer Eye); and Gobble Gobble Gone Wrong: Thanksgiving Day Mishaps, a special highlighting humorous dinner table disasters hosted by CNN’s Harry Enten.

Now in its second year, CNN’s “Thanksgiving in America” has become an annual tradition building on the success of CNN’s New Year’s Eve and Fourth of July programming, making the network a cultural destination during moments of celebration.

CNN’s “Thanksgiving in America” is honored to have the support of brand partner Sleep Number.

CNN’s “Thanksgiving in America” special will broadcast live on CNN. The show will stream live for CNN’s streaming subscribers and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Thursday, November 27.

