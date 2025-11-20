CNN and Variety Announce Partnership of Actors on Actors Oscars Edition

THE EMMY® AWARD WINNING SERIES WILL STREAM EXCLUSIVELY ON CNN

NEW YORK – (November 20, 2025) – CNN announced today that it will premiere the 23rd season of Variety’s Actors on Actors, the Emmy® Award-winning interview franchise that pairs the year’s most compelling performers for candid conversations about craft, process, and the work driving this awards season.

Under this new collaboration, Actors on Actors will debut exclusively for subscribers of CNN’s new streaming offering before premiering across Variety’s digital channels, expanding the reach of the acclaimed franchise to audiences across both brands for the first time. Episodes will begin to roll out on both CNN and Variety’s platforms on Friday, December 5.

“Actors on Actors has become a defining driver of the cultural and awards conversation and Variety has built a truly singular format. These interviews exemplify the contemporary, conversation-driven programming that resonates deeply with CNN viewers,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development for CNN Worldwide.

“We are thrilled to bring Variety’s Actors on Actors to CNN, the perfect partner for our award-winning series,” said Ramin Setoodeh, Variety’s co-editor in chief and co-president. “Our next season, in which Hollywood A-listers once again get candid in one-on-one conversations, features some of the most revelatory, intimate and hilarious moments yet. We cannot wait for fans of this franchise to watch – and rewatch – these episodes on CNN’s new streaming offering and on Variety’s social media channels.”

A selection of episodes from previous seasons of Actors on Actors are available to stream now for CNN’s streaming subscribers on CNN.com and CNN’s connected TV and mobile apps.

Additional details on season 23, including participants and episode premiere dates, will be announced in the coming weeks. The upcoming season of Actors on Actors is executive produced by Ramin Setoodeh and Donna Pennestri for Variety along with Amy Entelis and Roxanna Sherwood for CNN Originals.

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals through television, streaming and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people around the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN is also the #1 online news destination, reaching more than 140 million people around the world every month. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. Audiences can experience the CNN offering through its All Access subscription, a centralized place with live channels, on-demand video, new releases and library content from CNN Originals, along with articles. The direct-to-consumer subscription offering is available across web, mobile and connected TV apps. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels via Pay TV.. You can also stream a library of CNN Originals content on HBO Max, discovery+ and via pay TV subscription on CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About Variety

Variety is the #1 entertainment news brand. Established in 1905, Variety is now celebrating 120 years of award-winning breaking news reporting, insightful award-season coverage, must-read feature spotlights, and intelligent analysis of the industry’s most prominent players, Variety remains the most trusted source for the business of global entertainment. Read by a highly engaged audience of industry insiders, executive level professionals and decision makers, Variety’s multi-platform content coverage expands across digital, mobile, social, print, as well as podcasts, branded content, data, events and summits. Variety is the vital read in every entertainment capital. Variety is a subsidiary of PME TopCo., a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge. For more information, please visit www.variety.com.

Press Contacts

Jordan.Overstreet@CNN.com

Sophie.Tran@CNN.com