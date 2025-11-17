CNN’s David Culver Reports in “The Exorcists” for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

NEW YORK, NY – (November 17, 2025) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a six-time Emmy® Award-winning CNN Original, returns with a revealing exploration of modern exorcisms in America. “The Exorcists” with Senior National Correspondent David Culver premieres Sunday, November 23 at 8pm ET/PT on CNN, and will stream on demand the next day for subscribers of CNN’s streaming offering.

In “The Exorcists” Culver travels to Arizona, where he sits down with one Catholic exorcist who has never spoken out publicly about the rite before. He witnesses deliverances across Christian faiths, capturing rituals taking place in garage sanctuaries overflowing with worshippers, family churches hosting deliverance nights, and pastors offering one-on-one sessions, sometimes for a fee. Speaking with Catholic leaders including Bishops John Dolan of the Diocese of Phoenix and Gerald Frederick Kicanas of the Diocese of Tucson, Culver examines the ongoing debate over how mental health treatment and spiritual healing can coexist.

“After months of reporting, this felt less like a story about demons and more like a story about the human desire to feel seen, supported, and healed,” said Culver. “Every minister and exorcist we spoke with told us the same thing: more people are showing up, asking for help. The rise is anecdotal, but the desperation we saw was unmistakable.”

The episode features rare footage of deliverance rituals, interviews with those who have undergone the rites, and an unflinching look at the line between psychological distress and the belief of spiritual possession. Through these accounts, “The Exorcists” probes how centuries-old rituals of religious cleansing are being reinterpreted in modern America, often as a last resort for people seeking relief from trauma and abuse.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is a collection of unique and immersive single subject, one-hour episodes from CNN’s award-winning longform storytelling team showcasing character-driven stories, special interviews, and investigative deep dives featuring reporting from CNN’s anchors and correspondents. The series, which has been honored with two consecutive Emmy® Awards for Outstanding Recorded News Program, is executive produced by Susan Chun. Culver previously reported for The Whole Story from Dujiangyan Panda Base in China, the running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, the cocaine trafficking corridors of Ecuador, and a psychedelic retreat in Jamaica.

