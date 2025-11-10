Donie O’Sullivan Reports in “MisinfoNation: White Genocide” for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 16 AT 8PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (November 10, 2025) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a six-time Emmy® Award-winning CNN Original, returns with a new chapter in CNN Senior Correspondent Donie O’Sullivan’s Emmy®-nominated series of investigations into the pervasive surge of misinformation and its impact on American politics. “MisinfoNation: White Genocide” premieres Sunday, November 16 at 8pm ET/PT on CNN.

In this episode, O’Sullivan investigates why the narrative of an alleged “White genocide” in South Africa has gained traction among some Americans who fear changing demographics that are projected to soon make White people a minority in the U.S. The claim has even reached the White House, where President Trump cited it as justification for granting refugee status to White South Africans. Traveling to South Africa himself, O’Sullivan seeks out local voices to explore the country’s deep-seated racial tensions and reveal the more complex reality behind the sensationalized rhetoric.

“The mainstreaming of White nationalist talking points in American discourse in recent years has centered on the conspiracy theory that White people in the U.S. are being deliberately ‘replaced,’” said O’Sullivan. “Claims about purported White persecution in South Africa have played a major role in stoking these fears and have been used as an attempted justification for major changes in the U.S. refugee program. We wanted to separate fact from fiction in what Americans are being told about post-apartheid South Africa and to understand what it means for all of us.”

In “MisinfoNation: White Genocide,” O’Sullivan meets a cross-section of South Africans grappling with their nation’s legacy of apartheid and the racial inequalities that endure today. Among them is Errol Musk, father of Elon Musk, whose outspoken views mirror themes that have surfaced in American political discourse. O’Sullivan also travels to two communities built exclusively for White residents: one in South Africa’s Orania and another in the Ozark Mountains of the United States, uncovering how these parallel movements reflect a shared ideology across continents.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is a collection of unique and immersive single subject, one-hour episodes from CNN’s award-winning longform storytelling team showcasing character-driven stories, special interviews, and investigative deep dives featuring reporting from CNN’s anchors and correspondents. The series, which has been honored with two consecutive Emmy® Awards for Outstanding Recorded News Program, is executive produced by Susan Chun. In the Emmy®-nominated MisinfoNation series of episodes, O’Sullivan has previously investigated the rise of political violence and extremism in the U.S., the radicalization of young men on the left, the weaponization of misinformation to influence elections, and Americans ensnared in elaborate conspiracy theories.

