CNN TO EXCLUSIVELY STREAM UTAH VALLEY UNIVERSITY COMMUNITY EVENT WITH SENATORS MARK KELLY AND JOHN CURTIS

On Political Violence: A Bipartisan Conversation with Senators Mark Kelly and John Curtis streams live at 5pmET on Wednesday, November 12

Moderated by CNN Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash

Washington, DC – (November 10, 2025) – CNN will exclusively stream On Political Violence: A Bipartisan Conversation with Senators Mark Kelly and John Curtis live at 5pmET on Wednesday, November 12. This powerful and timely event from Utah Valley University’s Herbert Institute for Public Policy will feature Senators Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and John Curtis (R-UT) in conversation about the urgent need to confront political violence and restore civil discourse in America. Moderated by CNN Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash, the dialogue will be streamed live from Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, the site of the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

This conversation carries profound significance as it returns to the campus where conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk was tragically shot and killed during a student event just two months ago. In the wake of that devastating moment, Senators Kelly and Curtis will come together in front of impacted students to discuss the importance of bipartisan civil discourse and explore how constructive dialogue can help bridge America’s deepening political divides.

On Political Violence: A Bipartisan Conversation with Senators Mark Kelly and John Curtis will be available only to subscribers of CNN’s All Access subscription tier via CNN.com, CNN apps, and connected TV devices.