NEW YORK – (November 3, 2025) – CNN Films will broadcast the television premiere of the critically acclaimed feature documentary Prime Minister. From award-winning filmmakers Michelle Walshe and Lindsay Utz, the feature documentary is a rare, intimate portrait of the tenure of New Zealand’s former prime minister, Jacinda Ardern. Presented by CNN Films, HBO Documentary Films, and Madison Wells, the film will premiere on Sunday, November 16 at 9pm ET/PT on CNN. Prime Minister will be available to stream the next day for subscribers of CNN’s All Access streaming offering.

Filmed over seven years, Prime Minister is an unflinching look at Ardern’s extraordinary political career, tracing her unexpected ascent to leadership in 2017, when at 37 she became one of the youngest heads of state in the world and the second ever to give birth while in office. Spotlighting her compassionate response to national tragedy and her global influence as a voice for empathy in politics, Prime Minister captures a leader who defied convention and inspired millions while navigating relentless public scrutiny and personal challenges.

Following the premiere, CNN Anchor Abby Phillip will host a special roundtable conversation — available exclusively for CNN All Access subscribers — exploring the themes of Prime Minister, including empathetic leadership and the evolving role of compassion in global politics. The discussion will feature notable women thought leaders, journalists, and cultural figures reflecting on Ardern’s legacy and her unique leadership style.

The film offers unprecedented access to Ardern’s private and political life through candid interviews, intimate home interviews, and rare archival material from her time in office. As Ardern steps away from public life, Prime Minister provides a powerful reflection on leadership, motherhood, and the demands of governing in an age of misinformation and division.

Prime Minister is directed by Michelle Walshe and Lindsay Utz and produced by Cass Avery, Clarke Gayford, Leon Kirkbeck, Gigi Pritzker, Rachel Shane, and Katie Peck. Executive producers are Chris Matson and Michael Cleaver. The film is presented by Magnolia Pictures, HBO Documentary Films, CNN Films, and Madison Wells and is a Dark Doris production in association with Divergent Pictures.

Prime Minister streams live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, November 16. It will also be available on demand beginning Monday, November 17 to CNN’s All Access subscribers and pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

Prime Minister had its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award for World Cinema Documentary. The film was released theatrically by Magnolia Pictures and is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

