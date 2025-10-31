CNN to Provide Exclusive Election Night Livecast Featuring Charlamagne Tha God, Ben Shapiro and more on New Streaming Platform

The brand-new, subscriber-only streaming offering will include political and cultural analysis with commentary from influential and unexpected voices

Washington, DC – (October 31, 2025) – Subscribers to CNN’s All Access subscription streaming offering will be able to watch an exclusive livecast as part of CNN Election Night 2025 special coverage. From 8:30–10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 4, viewers can tune in to CNN Election Livecast, featuring an unexpected and diverse group of bipartisan voices — including two of America’s most influential and unfiltered media figures, Charlamagne Tha God and Ben Shapiro — reacting in real time to the results of Election Night 2025. Available only to subscribers of CNN’s All Access subscription tier via CNN.com, CNN apps, and connected TV devices.

Along with Charlamagne Tha God and Ben Shapiro, the stream will feature CNN’s Harry Enten, along with influential commentators Isabel Brown, Ana Kasparian, Kara Swisher and other surprise guests. Subscribers will also have access to behind-the-scenes moments from CNN’s anchors, correspondents, and reporters. Designed to meet audiences where they are, this exclusive streaming experience offers a personality-driven, unscripted way to follow the night’s biggest developments.

Charlamagne Tha God is one of the most potent, influential, and authoritative voices in media today. A Radio Hall of Fame inductee and New York Times best-selling author, he is an innovator in audio and the thought-provoking co-host of one of the hottest nationally syndicated radio shows in the U.S., “The Breakfast Club,” which reaches more than 7 million listeners each month.

Ben Shapiro is the founding editor-in-chief and editor emeritus of The Daily Wire, and host of The Ben Shapiro Show, one of the top conservative podcasts in the nation. Shapiro is the author of sixteen books, including the #1 New York Times bestseller The Right Side of History: How Reason and Moral Courage Made the West Great. A prominent voice in American media and politics, Shapiro previously served as editor-at-large at Breitbart News.

Harry Enten is CNN’s Chief Data Analyst and the host of the network’s “Margins of Error” podcast. Enten plays a key role in contextualizing data results for the network while using his sharp analysis of politics combined with demographics, history, and trends.

Isabel Brown is a creator, author, and host of The Isabel Brown Show with The Daily Wire, where she gives a voice to Generation Z on topics from politics to culture. She is the author of Frontlines: Finding My Voice on an American College Campus and The End of the Alphabet: How Gen Z Can Save America. A frequent speaker and media contributor, Isabel appears on cable news and writes for The Daily Signal. She previously worked with Turning Point USA, PragerU, and Students for Life of America.

Kara Swisher is an award-winning journalist, editor-at-large at New York Magazine and podcast host of “On with Kara Swisher” and co-host of “Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway.” A prominent figure in tech journalism and the media industry at-large, Kara co-founded the technology website Recode and tech conference Code, which is the country’s premier conference on tech and media. Kara is also a CNN contributor.

Ana Kasparian is an award-winning journalist, host and executive producer of the online news show “The Young Turks,” a show covering politics, pop culture and lifestyle. As an outspoken voice in the progressive space, Kasparian often offers sharp analysis of foreign policy, politics, and cultural touch points from her lens. Kasparian is also a columnist for Raw Story and journalism lecturer.

