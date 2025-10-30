CNN to Provide Comprehensive, Multi-Platform Coverage of 2025 Election Night

Follow coverage on CNN, CNN Apps, CNN.com and special streaming coverage available for subscribers

CNN’s All Access streaming subscription offering to provide exclusive Election Night Livecast

Up-to-the-minute results and in-depth analysis available across CNN platforms from the network’s anchors, correspondents, reporters, and political experts

Washington, DC – (October 30, 2025) – On Tuesday, November 4, CNN will provide audiences across platforms with comprehensive coverage of the 2025 elections. CNN Election Night 2025 special coverage will follow critical races across the country, including the New York City mayoral race, the California special election, as well as the New Jersey and Virginia gubernatorial races. CNN Election Night 2025 special coverage will be led by Jake Tapper from Washington and Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett from New York City. The network’s expert team of correspondents, analysts, and commentators will provide in-depth political analysis with reporters stationed across key states for on-the-ground updates.

Starting at 5pET, Jake Tapper will anchor from Washington alongside Dana Bash and Kasie Hunt, delivering real-time reporting and political analysis. Erin Burnett will anchor live from New York City, joined by a team of political experts, including Audie Cornish, providing early analysis and context around key races. Beginning at 8pET, Anderson Cooper will anchor live from New York City, continuing coverage with his all-star panel into the night.

Throughout the evening, John King will be at the Magic Wall breaking down election results as ballots are counted. Kaitlan Collins will bring the latest from the White House and Abby Phillip will be live from New York City. David Chalian will analyze exit polling, voting data, and redistricting outcomes.

Starting at 12aET, Abby Phillip will lead live coverage from New York City alongside a host of experts and analysts and bring updates as ballots continue to be counted. Harry Enten will offer a closer look at the election data from the Magic Wall. Starting at 2aET, Elex Michaelson will anchor a special edition of The Story Is…Election Night 2025 live from California where voters are weighing in on redistricting.

CNN’S ALL ACCESS STREAMING SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING

For the first time, subscribers to CNN’s All Access subscription streaming service will be able to watch an additional exclusive offering as part of the network’s special coverage of Election Night 2025. From 8:30–10:30pET, subscribers can join a subscriber-only CNN Election Livecast featuring an unexpected and diverse group of influential voices reacting in real-time to the results of Election Night 2025. Available only to subscribers of CNN’s All Access subscription tier via CNN.com, CNN apps, and connected TV devices.

CNN ON THE GROUND IN KEY STATES

CNN will deploy a team of anchors, correspondents and reporters to locations across key states for on-the-ground reporting, real-time reactions and key updates throughout coverage.

Abby Phillip will be live from New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s campaign headquarters.

John Berman will be live from New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill’s campaign headquarters.

Elex Michaelson will be live from California with the latest on the Golden State’s special election.

Omar Jimenez will be on the ground in New York City as voters cast their ballots for a new mayor.

Jason Carroll will be at the polls in New York City as well, reporting on the latest developments.

Manu Raju will be live from mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo’s campaign headquarters.

Gloria Pazmino will report from Mamdani’s HQ.

Jeff Zeleny will be live from Virginia at gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger’s campaign headquarters.

Eva McKend will provide updates from gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears’ campaign headquarters.

Brian Todd will report from a polling place in Virginia as ballots are cast.

Arlette Saenz will provide updates from New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli’s campaign headquarters.

Danny Freeman will be on the ground at a New Jersey polling place as Garden State voters cast their ballots.

Veronica Miracle will report from a polling place in Los Angeles.

CNN’s 2025 election coverage will expand across digital platforms, giving audiences a chance to follow real-time election results and live updates from CNN reporters who are on the ground covering the key races. CNN’s extensive reporting on Tuesday’s key races, compelling video explainers, comprehensive live stories and in-depth analysis on the state of play will provide a well-rounded audience experience. Audiences can follow CNN Election Night 2025 comprehensive coverage on CNN, CNN.com, CNN apps, connected TV and mobile apps and CNN All Access for subscribers.

###

Press Contact:

Dylan.Rose.Geerlings@cnn.com

About CNN Worldwide