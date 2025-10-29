Top 5 CNN Heroes to Be Honored at the 19th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute Hosted by Anderson Cooper and Laura Coates

GLOBAL BROADCAST WILL AIR SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6 AT 8PM ET/PT

Promo: https://youtu.be/AurUSeR6NuQ

NEW YORK, NY – (October 29, 2025) – The Peabody and Emmy® Award-winning CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, which honors everyday people who are making extraordinary contributions to help improve the lives of others, returns on Saturday, December 6 at 8pm ET/PT. This year’s Top 5 CNN Heroes were revealed today by CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper on CNN News Central and will be honored during the broadcast hosted by Cooper and CNN Anchor Laura Coates.

Beginning today at 12pm ET, viewers can support the CNN Hero who inspires them the most by voting for the CNN Hero of the Year. Supporters can vote daily at CNN.com/Heroes by logging in via email. Viewers get 10 votes a day, every day through Thursday, November 30. All 10 daily votes can be cast for one hero or divided among favorites and viewers can double their votes by sharing on social media.

The 2025 Top 5 CNN Heroes are:

Quilen Blackwell, Southside Blooms – Chicago, Illinois

While tutoring high school students, Quilen Blackwell saw all the challenges facing young people on Chicago’s South Side, so he started creating opportunities for them to blossom. Today, his social enterprise turns vacant lots into eco-friendly flower farms, employing local young people to grow, harvest, arrange, and sell flowers at his group’s nonprofit flower shop.

Heidi Carman, First Responder Therapy Dogs – San Rafael, California

When massive wildfires hit California in 2020, Heidi Carman and her certified therapy dog made it their mission to comfort firefighters working on the front lines. Today, her nonprofit’s therapy dog teams visit first responders across the country, helping provide relief from chronic stress.

Hillary Cohen, Every Day Action – Los Angeles, California

While working as an assistant director in Hollywood, Hillary Cohen enjoyed the gourmet crew meals served every day on set but was appalled that the leftovers were thrown away. Today, the nonprofit she co-founded rescues meals from TV and film sets and other businesses and delivers them to people in need, ensuring the food helps alleviate hunger and doesn’t go to waste.

Debra Des Vignes, Indiana Prison Writers Workshop – Indianapolis, Indiana

Spending a decade as a crime reporter, Debra Des Vignes volunteered in a prison to better understand the people behind the stories she covered. The experience inspired her to start her nonprofit creative writing program that now helps incarcerated people in three states share their stories, process trauma, and build community.

Tim Woodward, Animal Rescue Corps – Gallatin, Tennessee

As an animal welfare worker, Tim Woodward realized there was a gap in the system for responding to large-scale cruelty cases. Today, his organization mobilizes to rescue large numbers of abused animals from horrific conditions and give them a new start in life.

Each Top 5 CNN Hero will be awarded $10,000 and the CNN Hero of the Year will receive an additional $100,000 to continue their life-changing work.

For the fourth year, CNN Heroes is collaborating with the Elevate Prize Foundation , a global nonprofit on a mission to Make Good Famous, committed to bringing visibility to the work of changemakers and inspiring the world. The Elevate Prize Foundation will grant the CNN Hero of the Year an additional unrestricted grant of $100,000 and provide the remaining honorees with a generous grant of donation matching funds up to $50,000 each, organizational capacity-building, and resources to bring visibility to their work and maximize their impact.

CNN has partnered with Pledge, the award-winning fundraising platform trusted by millions, to power giving for this year’s Heroes. Supporters can learn more and make online donations to the Top 5 CNN Heroes’ nonprofit organizations directly from CNN.com/Heroes.

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will broadcast on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español on Saturday, December 6. It will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps. The show will be available on demand beginning Sunday, December 7 to CNN’s All Access subscribers and pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

CNN.com/Heroes | #CNNHeroes

###

