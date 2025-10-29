CNN FINISHES OCTOBER WITH STRONG MULTIPLATFORM PERFORMANCE AS NETWORK LAUNCHES NEW STREAMING SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE

DIGITAL VIDEO DRIVES SUBSTANTIAL MONTH-OVER-MONTH GROWTH IN AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT

TOP 5 NETWORK IN ALL OF CABLE FOR 10 CONSECUTIVE MONTHS

NEW YORK, NY — (October 30, 2025) — As CNN launched a new subscription tier to its direct-to-consumer offering to include streaming video, it continued to see notable growth and deep engagement across all platforms in October. The month was also marked by distinct coverage of U.S., international and global political news with special live event programming and new programming with the debut of The Story Is with Elex Michaelson weeknights from 9-11 pm PT / 12-2am ET on CNN and CNN International.

CNN remains one of the most-watched networks in all of cable and pay TV in the United States, has an international reach of 321 million households, and is one of the top global multiplatform news destinations.

CNN has ranked as a top 5 cable network in Total Day among P2+ for 10 consecutive months (#5) and in Daytime among both P2+ (#2) and P25-54 (#3). In addition, CNN has ranked in the top 10 in M-F Prime among P2+ (#6) for 10 consecutive months.

As the government shutdown continued in the United States, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took questions from a live studio audience during a CNN Town Hall (Wed, 10/15/25; 9p-10:33p). The event ranked #3 in all of cable in its time period among P2+ and P25-54 (behind only FS1 and Fox News). It was up double-digits vs. CNN’s prior 4-week time period average among both P2+ (+91%: 1.154m vs. 657k) and P25-54 (+76%: 256k vs. 134k). The town hall’s strength drove week-over-week growth for the network, with CNN being the only cable news network up week-over-week among P25-54.

CNN’s Saturday primetime lineup of topical entertainment programming continues to draw a loyal, growing audience. On Saturday, Oct. 18, both Real Time with Bill Maher (8p) and Have I Got News For You (9p) ranked #1 in cable news for their respective time periods among P25-54. Among P2+, both programs ranked #4 in all of cable (behind only ESPN, Hallmark and Fox News). Have I Got News For You also had its best episode of season 3 to-date among P25-54, delivering 110k.

Driven by compelling breaking news and contextual video content, CNN recorded a nearly 10% month-over-month increase in minutes per viewer across digital platforms in the United States. The Oct. 28 launch of the new All Access streaming subscription tier builds on that momentum and marks the next step in the network’s direct-to-consumer expansion. On the first day of CNN’s All Access product, CNN saw several million livestreams across its digital properties, the highest day of the year for intentional live video starts. September domestic data is the most recent Comscore data available.

October 2025 TV Source: The Nielsen Company Big Data + Panel data. Based on Live+7 blended with most current data, including Out of Home. P2+ & P25-54 (000s). Adult Swim and Nick-at-Nite Excluded from All of Cable Due to Only Airing in Prime Hours. Prior 4 weeks for 10/15 Town Hall: 9/17/25 – 10/8/25.

Digital Source: Comscore Video Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Video, Video Type: Content, August 2025 – September 2025, United States, CNN.COM.