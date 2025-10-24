CNN Announces Premiere Date for The Story Is with Elex Michaelson

The Story Is with Elex Michaelson launches October 27 at 9pm PT/12am ET on CNN and CNN International

LOS ANGELES, CA – October 24, 2025 The Story Is with Elex Michaelson, a new Los Angeles-based primetime show hosted by award-winning journalist Elex Michaelson, will premiere Monday, October 27 at 9pm PT/12am ET on CNN and CNN International, the network announced today.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be Michaelson’s first guest, joining him on set for a robust and timely conversation ahead of the state’s pivotal redistricting vote on November 4. Other guests confirmed for the launch week of The Story Is include former US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-CA), Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff and CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who will discuss his new live weekly series, All There Is Live with Anderson Cooper.

In addition, The Story Is will feature live nightly panels and debates on set featuring a range of voices including attorneys Gloria Allred and Areva Martin, conservative talk radio hosts Larry Elder and Jennifer Horn, progressive podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen, former California GOP chair Jessica Millan Patterson and journalists Peter Hamby from Puck and POLITICO’s Melanie Mason.

“The Story Is will waste no time in bringing together key figures from across the political spectrum to have fair, respectful and inclusive conversations on the issues that are important to our viewers all over the world,” said Michaelson. “By going beyond the predictable talking points, The Story Is will become a surefire source for news that breaks through, often with hope, joy and humor. I’m thrilled to bring this show to the world from LA!”

Beyond politics, The Story Is will cover the biggest moving stories that audiences care about across sport, health, technology, entertainment and more. During the first week the two-hour show will provide live coverage of US President Donald Trump’s multi-stop visit to Asia as well as the World Series in Los Angeles. Michaelson will also sit down with singer Josh Groban about the importance of funding arts education programs and travel with former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger as he supports a program that trains ex-convicts to build custom cars, giving them a new lease on life.

The Story Is with Elex Michaelson will air weeknights from 9-11pm PT/12-2am ET on CNN and CNN International.