CNN FlashDocs Goes Inside the Daring Theft That Stunned Paris in “The Heist: The Louvre’s Stolen Crown Jewels,” Premiering Sunday, October 26 at 8pm ET/PT on CNN

NEW YORK, NY – (October 23, 2025) – As a brazen crime committed in broad daylight captures the world’s attention, the CNN FlashDocs unit tracks the theft, the investigation and the cultural fallout in The Heist: The Louvre’s Stolen Crown Jewels premiering Sunday, October 26 at 8pm ET/PT on CNN. The special will also be available to stream via CNN’s All Access subscription offering at launch on Tuesday, October 28.

Featuring expert analysis from journalists, art-crime investigators, and those who know the museum best, The Heist: The Louvre’s Stolen Crown Jewels takes viewers inside the most iconic art institution in the world, where in the space of a seven-minute raid, France’s most secure museum became a crime scene. Blending frontline reporting, cinematic visuals, and the pulse of a global mystery unfolding in real time, The Heist is a gripping, up-to-the-minute account of a crime that museum insiders saw coming for years, only to have their warnings ignored.

In the aftermath of this shocking theft, The Heist examines how France is now forced to confront how myth, wealth, and vulnerability coexist inside its most celebrated institution. It also scrutinizes why our culture at large tends to romanticize the idea of jewel heists as victimless crimes within Hollywood tropes.

The CNN FlashDocs unit produces quick turn documentaries delving into the deeper stories behind some of our culture’s most trending topics. Previous FlashDocs include Emmy®-nominated Blindsided on the true story that inspired the film The Blind Side based on Michael Oher, and Emmy®-nominated Taking On Taylor Swift examining the copyright lawsuit brought against Swift for her song “Shake It Off.” The full CNN FlashDocs library will be available to stream via CNN’s All Access subscription offering at launch.

The Heist is executive produced by Eric Johnson. Amy Entelis and Katie Hinman are executive producers for CNN FlashDocs.

The Heist will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, October 26. It will also be available on demand beginning Monday, October 27 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

The Heist will be available to stream via CNN’s All Access subscription offering at launch on Tuesday, October 28. For more information go to CNN.com/AllAccess.

