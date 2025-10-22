CNN’s Call to Earth Day celebrates fifth anniversary

On November 6th, 2025, CNN will mark the fifth edition of its global Call to Earth Day initiative, celebrating how people and cultures come together to protect the planet. Partnering with schools, individuals, and organisations across the world, CNN will use its global multiplatform presence for a day of action to raise awareness of environmental issues and to engage with conservation education.

The theme for 2025 is Guard Your Green Space, urging individuals, communities, and nations to take bold, collective action to protect their part of the natural world that sustains us. From rewilding initiatives in Europe, to tree-planting campaigns in sub-Saharan Africa, to filling a school garden with native plants in the United States, people around the world are showing that protecting green spaces is both possible and powerful. Call to Earth Day will see CNN use its international scope to celebrate this spirit and showcase efforts – large or small – that are already underway and making a difference.

Last year’s Call to Earth Day saw over 230,000 people participating in more than 660 events, across five continents and 107 countries. Registrations for 2025 have already exceeded those of last year, marking a record number of participants for Call to Earth Day.

Call to Earth Day will spotlight the individuals devoting their lives to safeguarding the different corners of our natural world. On the day, stories, live programming, interviews, and a mix of long and short form content gathered from across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and both North and South America, will run in every hour of CNN International programming. This will include interviews across CNN International and CNN en Español with Rolex Awards Laureates Emma Camp, Rodrigo Medellin, and Maritza Morales Casanova. Stories will air in CNN’s news and sports programming, with a report highlighting the Sail GP Impact League, a unique initiative that combines sustainability with the competition of sport, appearing in CNN’s World Sport. CNN Creators: The Intro will also air a special show dedicated to Call to Earth Day.

As part of the celebrations, CNN’s Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir will sit down with leading oceanographer, explorer and Rolex Testimonee, Sylvia Earle, who celebrated her 90th birthday in August. The world-renowned marine biologist joins Weir at her DOER Marine facility in Alameda, California to talk about the future of conservation, lessons she can pass on from her own experience, and how our oceans need our help now more than ever. The interview will air as a half-hour documentary ‘No Blue, No Green: A Conversation with Sylvia Earle’, honouring her as one of the pioneers who laid the foundation for modern conservation and understanding how the new generation can carry their mission forward.

CNN en Español will air Llamado a la Tierra elements throughout every live show on November 6th. This will include packages from Colombia, Panama, Mexico, Costa Rica, and a special half-hour, hosted by Elizabeth Perez, featuring Rolex Awards Laureate Kerstin Forsberg, founder and director of the non-profit Planeta Océano. Content will additionally be available on CNN Arabic, while CNN’s daily ten-minute student-focused news show, CNN10, will air a theme week in the lead up to Call to Earth Day.

Bespoke digital content will also run across CNN.com, including an interactive feature examining the impact of invasive fire ant species, and a live blog on the day that will highlight contributions from around the world. CNN’s multiplatform content will be complemented by a series of live events, with participants encouraged to share their actions, ideas, and inspirational thoughts using the hashtag #CallToEarth. CNN has also worked with climate influencers on custom videos that will roll out across the CNN Climate social handles in the run up to November 6th.

Speaking about the anniversary, CNN Group Senior Vice President, GM APAC, and Global Head of Productions, Ellana Lee said, “This fifth anniversary is a chance to reflect on the successes of Call to Earth Day, as well as look ahead to the future. Each year, we’ve seen more schools and organisations come together to celebrate a planet worth protecting, and this year is no exception with over 500,000 participants around the world expected to take action. At CNN, we are proud to continue to provide a platform that amplifies these efforts and inspires action for future generations. The growth and impact of Call to Earth Day over the past five years is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when we work together.”

Call to Earth Day is part of Call to Earth, a major network initiative launched by CNN in 2019, in partnership with Rolex and its Perpetual Planet Initiative, shining a light on those committed to safeguarding our planet for future generations. Over the last six years, this award-winning programming has told stories of changemakers, visionaries, and ground-breaking projects making a difference to the world around them.

To register a Call to Earth Day event or find out more information, visit:

https://edition.cnn.com/world/call-to-earth-day-2025-guard-your-green-space-c2e-spc