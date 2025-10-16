CNN to Launch New All Access Subscription Tier October 28

New Streaming Subscription Tier Available at $6.99/Month or for a Special Introductory Price on the Annual Plan of $41.99/Year for the First Year

NEW YORK, NY – October 16, 2025 – CNN announced today that its new All Access subscription tier will launch on October 28, 2025 in the United States, providing audiences with one centralized destination for CNN’s journalism, including live and on-demand video programming to stream.

Available for $6.99 per month or $69.99 annually, the new tier will deliver the most complete way to experience CNN within its existing suite of digital products across web, mobile and connected TV apps. Subscribers who sign up for the annual plan option by January 5, 2026 can subscribe for a special introductory price of $41.99 for the first year.

“No one covers the world like CNN. With this new subscription offering, our audience will now have access to the best of CNN across platforms, including multiple live stream channels, our signature video-led journalism and all articles on CNN.com and in the mobile app,” said Alex MacCallum, Executive Vice President, Digital Products and Services, CNN Worldwide. “It’s an essential step in CNN’s evolution as we work to give audiences the complete CNN experience in a format that reflects how audiences engage with the news today.”

Subscribers of the All Access tier will have the ability to stream a selection of CNN’s live US and International programming; the award-winning CNN Originals library of more than 1,000 hours of content as well as the latest CNN Original Series and CNN Films, available the day after their television airing; exclusive new video-on-demand programming and special features from CNN’s award-winning journalists; exclusive live events and all CNN.com articles and subscriber-only content. The full schedule and content offering will be available at launch.

This new streaming offering will build upon the existing CNN subscription product, now called the Basic tier, that was launched in October 2024, which currently gives users unlimited access to CNN.com, CNN app articles and subscriber-only content, such as exclusive distinctive reporting and feature stories.

Current Pay TV subscribers will also be able to log in and access the new streaming product at no additional cost. Pay TV subscribers will need to subscribe to the Basic tier to read unlimited CNN articles.

For the latest updates and information, visit CNN.com/AllAccess.

###

Press Contact

Brian.Poliakoff@CNN.com