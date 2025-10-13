CNN International announces all-new multiplatform show, CNN Creators

Doha, October 13th, 2025. CNN today announced the launch of an all-new multiplatform programming initiative, CNN Creators, including a new show on CNN International.

The phased launch of the new 30-minute weekly show, which will air on Thursdays at 11:30am ET, will begin on October 23rd.

For the opening months of broadcast the show will be called CNN Creators – The Intro. This phase of the show will introduce the team of multiplatform content creators, each with their own unique background, interests, skills, and perspective. These digital-native storytellers will explore the conversations that are capturing the zeitgeist, with a focus on AI, tech, art, culture, sport, and social trends.

In early 2026, the show will take on its permanent format as CNN Creators. It will become the first show to be anchored out of the network’s brand-new, state of the art facility within Media City Qatar, in Doha. This purpose-built studio will feature custom workspaces, designed to enable dynamic content creation and collaborative, spontaneous work among the team. Alongside the TV show, CNN Creators will also produce extensive content for CNN.com and CNN’s social platforms.

The CNN Creators team in Doha will be led by Andrew Potter, who was a senior editorial producer at VICE. He will be joined by Ivana Scatola, a multilingual digital video producer and former BBC and France 24 reporter; Bijan Hosseini, known to CNN International viewers for his work hosting some of the network’s features content across TV and social; and Antoinette Radford, another former BBC News journalist, who has brought her multilingual skills to bear on CNN’s Digital Live News team.

Matias Grez, an award-winning producer and reporter who has worked with CNN Sport in London for more than a decade; and Ben Foley, a veteran war photojournalist, whose work has graced Seven Network, and Network Ten in his native Australia, as well as Al Jazeera, VICE and the New York Times, complete the CNN Creators line-up at launch.

Meara Erdozain, SVP, CNN International Programming, said: “CNN Creators is unlike any show we have ever launched. This exciting new digital-forward initiative will reflect how our younger audiences are engaging with stories and will deliver compelling, entertaining content in a multitude of ways. It will focus on news-adjacent topics and stories that feel real, relevant, and relatable. We’ve assembled a fantastic team of digital-native journalists who will be identifying, debating and telling those stories with curiosity, creativity, and collaboration.”

