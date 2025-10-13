CNN Academy returns to Atlanta for second Bootcamp

19 U.S. universities and colleges to gather at Techwood campus

Atlanta October 13th 2025. CNN’s global journalism training program, CNN Academy, is returning to the United States for the second time this week, as students from 19 universities and colleges from across America will attend a special Bootcamp at the network’s Atlanta home.

A total of 88 students are enrolled to take part in the program, learning from CNN anchors and correspondents including Dr Sanjay Gupta, Isabel Rosales, Ryan Young, Coy Wire and Don Riddell. They will be joined by editors, producers and executives from across the network.

Led by CNN Academy trainers, students will take part in a series of practical workshops to broaden their skills and sharpen their journalistic knowledge. Topics will range from mobile journalism to Open-Source Investigations, and span Artificial Intelligence, ethics, and writing for digital platforms.

Participants will also be sent out into the city to find and shoot and edit engaging stories of their own, showing their work at the culmination of the 5-day program.

Luke Henderson, CNN Academy Senior Trainer, said: “We’ve more than doubled the number of universities and colleges participating in this year’s Bootcamp, which is a powerful endorsement. The fact that we’re able to gather this group here in Atlanta, where Ted Turner founded CNN, to nurture the skills and talent of the next generation of journalists and content creators is particularly satisfying.”

More than 1,200 students from all over the world have participated in CNN Academy programs to date, and it has partnered with educational institutions in Spain, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, Hong Kong, Iraq and the UAE.

Students from Georgia Tech, University of Florida, University of Alabama, Syracuse (Newhouse College), Clark Atlanta University, Howard University, Morehouse College, Spelman College, University of South Carolina, Auburn University, Samford University, Kent State University, University of Georgia, University of Miami, University of Tennessee Knoxville, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Ohio State University, Kennesaw State University, and University of Mississippi will join the 2025 Atlanta Bootcamp.

Ends