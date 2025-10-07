Rachel Tashjian Joins CNN as Senior Style Reporter

NEW YORK, NY – (October 7, 2025) – Rachel Tashjian has joined CNN as Senior Style Reporter, the network announced today.

In her new role, Tashjian will provide multi-platform reporting and analysis of everyday appearance and high fashion alike, documenting the cultural shifts that influence the way we look. She will continue the incisive criticism for which she is widely recognized, now for CNN’s platforms.

Rachel will report to Fiona Sinclair Scott, Global Editor of CNN Style in the wider Features editorial team run by Choire Sicha.

Prior to joining CNN, Tashjian was the fashion critic for The Washington Post’s Style section, where she covered clothes worn by the many and the few across video, print, digital and a newsletter.

Tashjian has been described as “one of the most exciting and influential fashion critics working today, putting her in company with newspaper veterans like Robin Givhan, Vanessa Friedman, and Cathy Horyn,” according to SSENSE. She is also the creator of Opulent Tips, an “invitation-only” newsletter with a cult following that provides shopping and personal style advice.

In 2023, Tashjian was an ASME nominee for her reviews and criticism, a first-place winner in the Society for Features Journalism, Excellence-In-Features Awards for arts & culture criticism portfolio in 2024 and was named to the Business of Fashion 500 list in 2023.

Tashjian was previously the fashion news director at Harper’s Bazaar, where she profiled leading designers including Miuccia Prada, Maria Grazia Chiuri of Dior and Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton. Before that, she was GQ’s first fashion critic, writing about the evolution of streetwear and the fashion diplomacy of the Bidens, the Trump administration and the British royals.

Tashjian attended the University of Pennsylvania and holds a BA in English and art history. She will be based out of CNN’s New York Bureau.