An Update on CNN Max

Please note: Beginning November 17, CNN Max, the 24/7 live news stream will no longer be available on HBO Max in the United States. That’s because, as previously announced, CNN will be launching a new streaming product this fall.

While the 24/7 live news stream will no longer be available, HBO Max will continue to stream select CNN Originals, like Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, and The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper.

You can use the following quote in any coverage, attributed to CNN’s Executive Vice President of Digital Products and Services, Alex MacCallum:

“CNN has benefitted tremendously from its two years of offering a live 24/7 feed of news to HBO Max customers. We learned from HBO Max’s large base of subscribers what people want and enjoy the most from CNN, and with the launch of our own new streaming subscription offering coming later this fall, we look forward to building off that and growing our audience with this unique, new offering.”

