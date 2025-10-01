CNN SEES MULTIPLATFORM AUDIENCE GAINS IN SEPTEMBER

DOUBLE-DIGIT MONTH-OVER-MONTH GROWTH ACROSS DAYPARTS AND SHOWS

TOP 5 NETWORK IN ALL OF CABLE IN SEPTEMBER AND Q3 2025

ROBUST AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT CONTINUES IN DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER PUSH

NEW YORK, NY — (October 1, 2025) — CNN saw a very strong month of audience growth and engagement across TV, digital and streaming platforms in September. In all of cable, CNN ranked as a top 5 network in Total Day among P2+ for the 9th consecutive month (#4).

In a month dominated by domestic breaking news, CNN expanded its audience across dayparts and shows with double-digit growth compared to August 2025. CNN saw a 19% increase among Total Day (M-Su 6a-6a) viewers in the P25-54 demo (54k to 64k) and a 20% increase among P2+ (338k to 407). In M-Su Prime (8p-11p), CNN was up +12% among P25-54 (82k to 92k) and +21% among P2+ (469k to 566k). In M-F Prime (8p-11p), CNN had +15% more viewers among P25-54 (97k to 112k) and +23% among P2+ (502k to 619k). In Morning (M-F 6a-9a), CNN saw +33% growth among P25-54 (42k to 56k) and +22% among P2+ (247k to 302k). Finally, in Daytime (M-F 9a-4p), CNN was up +21% among P25-54 (71k to 86k) and +23% among P2+ (448k to 551k).

CNN was among the most-watched networks in all of cable last month as viewers settled into a new school year and fall season. In M-F Prime, CNN ranked in the top 5 among P2+ (#4), marking its 9th consecutive month in the top 10. In M-Su Prime, CNN ranked in the top 5 among P2+ (#5), maintaining a top 10 rank for 4 consecutive months. In Daytime, CNN ranked in the top 5 among P2+ and P25-54 (#3).

In Q3 2025, CNN ranked as a top 5 cable network in Total Day among P2+ for 13 consecutive quarters (#4). CNN also finished the quarter ranking in the top 5 in M-Su and M-F Prime among P2+ (#5), and in Daytime among P2+ (#2) P25-54 (#4). Furthermore, CNN ranked in the top 10 in Total Day among P25-54 (#6) for 8 consecutive quarters, in M-F Prime among P2+ for 7 consecutive quarters, and in M-Su Prime among P2+ for 6 consecutive quarters.

As the ultimate destination for special live programming, CNN’s live broadcast of Farm Aid 40 (Sat, 9/20/25, 7p-12a) reached nearly 4 million viewers worldwide across platforms. On TV (7p-2a), the event ranked #6 in all of cable and grew +25% compared to CNN’s prior 4 Saturday time period average (431k vs. 346k).

Additionally, CNN’s strength in digital and streaming video continues to drive audience engagement as it invests in its digital transformation and subscription business. Minutes per viewer are up nearly 10% month-over-month across CNN’s digital platforms in the United States. August domestic data is the most recent Comscore data available.

