CNN announces new speakers and additional sponsor for Global Perspectives: On Africa event

New speakers include representatives from DP World, the Gates Foundation, the United Nations, African Futures Institute and Ministry of International Cooperation, Egypt

MTN announced as a new sponsor for the event

London – (23 September 2025) Convening CEOs, changemakers and industry innovators, CNN’s inaugural Global Perspectives event, on 3 November, is a new forum that will cover the big ideas, bold leadership, and dynamic economies at the frontlines of global transformation.

In addition to previously announced speakers, the stellar line-up for the first of these events, Global Perspectives: On Africa now also includes:

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem , Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, DP World

, Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, DP World Mark Suzman, CEO and Board Member, Gates Foundation

H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat , Minister of Planning, Economic Development & International Cooperation, Egypt

, Minister of Planning, Economic Development & International Cooperation, Egypt Cristina Duarte , UN Under-Secretary-General and Special Adviser on Africa to the United Nations Secretary-General

, UN Under-Secretary-General and Special Adviser on Africa to the United Nations Secretary-General Professor Lesley Lokko OBE , Founder and Chair, African Futures Institute

, Founder and Chair, African Futures Institute Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie , Author

, Author Tsitsi Masiyiwa , Co-founder and Chair, Higherlife Foundation

, Co-founder and Chair, Higherlife Foundation Ralph Mupita, Group President and CEO, MTN

Conversations will be moderated by CNN journalists from Africa, Europe, the United States and the Middle East, with Anchor & Correspondent Eleni Giokos now joining Christiane Amanpour, Richard Quest, Jim Sciutto, Zain Asher and Larry Madowo on the network’s roster on the day. They will anchor proceedings on stage across an agenda covering Africa at a turning point, the shape of the new global order, and how to build the next transformation economy.

Highlights from the event and news-making interviews will also feature across CNN platforms, followed by a dedicated show to be broadcast for worldwide audiences on CNN International.

Along with informative discussions and valuable networking, the event offers opportunity for commercial partners. MTN, Africa’s largest mobile network operator, is announced as sponsor of Global Perspectives: On Africa which will see their branding throughout the event, across marketing collateral as well as advertisements aligned with Global Perspectives, reaching audiences around the world.

To find out more about Global Perspectives, including how to attend, please visit: https://cnnicevents.cnn.com/globalperspectives

